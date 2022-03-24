Artisan Center Theater presents THE SECRET GARDEN at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX. The show runs Friday, April 1, 2022 through Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Performances will be Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at www.ArtisanCT.com.

The cast features Lily - Laura Lester & Mary Ridenour, Mary Lennox - Ruby Magaña & Tenley Heugatter, Mrs. Medlock - Betty White & Kaylin Bilyeu, Dr. Neville Craven - Kyle Lester & Justin Jones, Martha - Paloma Magaña & Macye Armstrong, Archibald Craven - Devon Watkins & E. Scott Arnold, Ben Weatherstaff - David Magaña & Travis Miller, Dickon - Tyler Halbrooks & Dominic Norris, Colin Craven - Micah Perkins & Eric Hilsinger, Mrs. Winthrop/Dreamer - Sarah Philips & Kaylin Bilyeu, Mrs. Shelley/Dreamer - Sarah Philips & Abigail Railsback, Rose/Dreamer - Jacy Schoening & Cait Perkinson, Captain Albert Lenox/Dreamer - Bryan Rodriguez & Shaun Senter, Alice/Dreamer - Lily Hogge & Emma Simpson, Lt. Wright/Dreamer - Greg Dinsmore, Lt. Shaw/Dreamer - Chris Stancil & Hunter Friederichsen, Major Shelley/Dreamer - Chris Janvier & Daniel Lawson, Major Holmes/Dreamer - Jeston Hays & Randy VanDekerkhove, Claire Holmes/Dreamer - Tamera Miller & Meg Jakubik, Faker/Dreamer - Erin Campbell & MaKayla Burris, Ayah/Dreamer - Meg Jakubik & Shadia Herrera, Kids Chorus - Phoebe Brown, Kara Jakubik, Shayla Nuttall, Amrynn Wood, Alaina Guerrieri, Campbell White, Madison Blair, Emma Chandler, Emily Sams & Eisley Wood, Featured Dancer/Dreamer/Nurse - Samantha McKechnie & Abigail Railsback, Featured Dancer/Dreamer/Jane - Jayden Banks & Riley Hilsinger, Dreamer - Anne Dickman, Christianne Miller, Olivia Redford & Lauren Minke, and Understudies - Emma Simpson (Mrs. Winthrop), Shadia Herrera (Fakir), Makayla Burris & Erin Campbell (Ayah), and Chris Stancil (Lt. Wright/Dreamer).

Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals in their 195 seat theater-in-the-round. On Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 Artisan has been blessed to serve, entertain, and offer theater opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people around the DFW metroplex. Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday.

For more information on Artisan visit www.ArtisanCT.com.