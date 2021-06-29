Additional Subscriptions On Sale Now For 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

The Cliburn has announced that multiple subscription packages are now available for the sixteenth edition of its flagship Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, to be held entirely in person on June 2-18, 2022, at Bass Performance Hall and Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU, in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

"There is nothing like hearing, seeing, and feeling live music in an energetic, packed concert hall," said Jacques Marquis, president and CEO of the Cliburn. "Add to that the unmatched exhilaration of being there to cheer on 30 of the world's top emerging pianists as they strive to perform their best on an enormous world stage, in hopes of launching international careers. It's been 60 years since the first notes of the Cliburn Competition were played in Fort Worth, Texas. And the world will yet again be attentively listening."

The only way to ensure that patrons will have preferred seating for Cliburn 2022-including the Final Round-is to subscribe now to the Complete Competition. It will also save patrons up to 20% off of single ticket prices-or, with the Platinum or Golden Circles, give access to exclusive amenities and events.

TICKET INFORMATION

Their Complete Subscriptions and Preliminary, Quarterfinal, and Semifinal Round Subscriptions are on sale now. Single ticket purchases will be available in September 2021.

PLATINUM & GOLDEN CIRCLE SUBSCRIPTIONS

The ultimate Competition experience. From the Opening Dinner & Draw Party and opening rounds at the new Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU, to the final rounds and Awards Ceremony at Bass Performance Hall, and the Closing Reception, secure the best seats in the house, for either all 28 concerts or just the exciting culmination during the Semifinal and Final Rounds. Packages range from $1,850 to $2,900.

ADDITIONAL SUBSCRIPTIONS

Hear every note of the Competition from your preferred seating section or choose a specific Round-now is the time to reserve your spot to follow the excitement in person!

COMPLETE COMPETITION - 28 concerts

Witness the entire Competition, from the first notes to the last, with this package for diehard piano fans! You're in store for almost three weeks of hearing the greatest music in the most electrifying environment. $600 - $1,000

PRELIMINARY ROUND - 9 recitals at Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU

Be there as we return to TCU, the Cliburn's original home, in its brand-new hall named for our own namesake, Van Cliburn. You'll hear every competitor and be the first to choose your favorites to follow! $162 - $180

QUARTERFINAL ROUND - 6 recitals at Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU

Watch as the stakes get higher after the first round of cuts. The 18 quarterfinalists perform once each over two packed days of music-be there to root them on! $170 - $190

SEMIFINAL ROUND - 12 recitals & 12 concertos at Bass Performance Hall

Join us for the most varied of the rounds as you get to hear each semifinalist perform a recital, as well as a Mozart concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and famed conductor Nicholas McGegan! $280 - $700

PURCHASE SUBSCRIPTIONS TODAY AT CLIBURN.ORG/2022-TICKETS

Please visit cliburn.org/2022ticketpolicy for complete information.

QUESTIONS ABOUT SUBSCRIPTIONS?

Email Kim Blouin, director of marketing, at kblouin@cliburn.org

2022 CLIBURN IMPORTANT DATES

October 14, 2021 Application submission deadline

March 6-12, 2022 Screening Auditions*

March 30, 2022 Announcement of competitors to the public

June 2, 2022 Competition begins

June 18, 2022 Awards ceremony

*For the first time, the Screening Auditions will be held in the Cliburn's hometown, Fort Worth, Texas. Seventy-two applicants will be chosen to perform a 25-minute recital in front of a live audience and the Screening Jury. From those, 30 will be selected to return to Fort Worth in June to compete.

2022 CLIBURN COMPETITION SCHEDULE

OPENING DINNER & DRAW PARTY

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 I 7:00 p.m.

Hilton Fort Worth Grand Crystal Ballroom

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Thursday, June 2 - Saturday, June 4, 2022

10:00 a.m. I 2:30 p.m. I 7:30 p.m. daily

Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU

QUARTERFINAL ROUND

Sunday, June 5 - Monday, June 6, 2022

10:00 a.m. I 2:30 p.m. I 7:30 p.m. daily

Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU

SEMIFINAL ROUND

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 I 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12, 2022

2:30 p.m. I 7:30 p.m. daily

Bass Performance Hall

FINAL ROUND

Tuesday, June 14 - Wednesday, June 15, 2022 I 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 17, 2022 I 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18, 2022 I 3:00 p.m.

Bass Performance Hall

AWARDS CEREMONY

Saturday, June 18, 2022 I 7:00 p.m.

Bass Performance Hall

CLOSING RECEPTION

Saturday, June 18, 2022 I 8:00 p.m.