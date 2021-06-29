Additional Subscriptions On Sale Now For 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition
The only way to ensure that patrons will have preferred seating for Cliburn 2022â€”including the Final Roundâ€”is to subscribe now to the Complete Competition.
The Cliburn has announced that multiple subscription packages are now available for the sixteenth edition of its flagship Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, to be held entirely in person on June 2-18, 2022, at Bass Performance Hall and Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU, in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.
"There is nothing like hearing, seeing, and feeling live music in an energetic, packed concert hall," said Jacques Marquis, president and CEO of the Cliburn. "Add to that the unmatched exhilaration of being there to cheer on 30 of the world's top emerging pianists as they strive to perform their best on an enormous world stage, in hopes of launching international careers. It's been 60 years since the first notes of the Cliburn Competition were played in Fort Worth, Texas. And the world will yet again be attentively listening."
The only way to ensure that patrons will have preferred seating for Cliburn 2022-including the Final Round-is to subscribe now to the Complete Competition. It will also save patrons up to 20% off of single ticket prices-or, with the Platinum or Golden Circles, give access to exclusive amenities and events.
TICKET INFORMATION
Their Complete Subscriptions and Preliminary, Quarterfinal, and Semifinal Round Subscriptions are on sale now. Single ticket purchases will be available in September 2021.
PLATINUM & GOLDEN CIRCLE SUBSCRIPTIONS
The ultimate Competition experience. From the Opening Dinner & Draw Party and opening rounds at the new Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU, to the final rounds and Awards Ceremony at Bass Performance Hall, and the Closing Reception, secure the best seats in the house, for either all 28 concerts or just the exciting culmination during the Semifinal and Final Rounds. Packages range from $1,850 to $2,900.
ADDITIONAL SUBSCRIPTIONS
Hear every note of the Competition from your preferred seating section or choose a specific Round-now is the time to reserve your spot to follow the excitement in person!
COMPLETE COMPETITION - 28 concerts
Witness the entire Competition, from the first notes to the last, with this package for diehard piano fans! You're in store for almost three weeks of hearing the greatest music in the most electrifying environment. $600 - $1,000
PRELIMINARY ROUND - 9 recitals at Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU
Be there as we return to TCU, the Cliburn's original home, in its brand-new hall named for our own namesake, Van Cliburn. You'll hear every competitor and be the first to choose your favorites to follow! $162 - $180
QUARTERFINAL ROUND - 6 recitals at Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU
Watch as the stakes get higher after the first round of cuts. The 18 quarterfinalists perform once each over two packed days of music-be there to root them on! $170 - $190
SEMIFINAL ROUND - 12 recitals & 12 concertos at Bass Performance Hall
Join us for the most varied of the rounds as you get to hear each semifinalist perform a recital, as well as a Mozart concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and famed conductor Nicholas McGegan! $280 - $700
PURCHASE SUBSCRIPTIONS TODAY AT CLIBURN.ORG/2022-TICKETS
Please visit cliburn.org/2022ticketpolicy for complete information.
QUESTIONS ABOUT SUBSCRIPTIONS?
Email Kim Blouin, director of marketing, at kblouin@cliburn.org
2022 CLIBURN IMPORTANT DATES
October 14, 2021 Application submission deadline
March 6-12, 2022 Screening Auditions*
March 30, 2022 Announcement of competitors to the public
June 2, 2022 Competition begins
June 18, 2022 Awards ceremony
*For the first time, the Screening Auditions will be held in the Cliburn's hometown, Fort Worth, Texas. Seventy-two applicants will be chosen to perform a 25-minute recital in front of a live audience and the Screening Jury. From those, 30 will be selected to return to Fort Worth in June to compete.
2022 CLIBURN COMPETITION SCHEDULE
OPENING DINNER & DRAW PARTY
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 I 7:00 p.m.
Hilton Fort Worth Grand Crystal Ballroom
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Thursday, June 2 - Saturday, June 4, 2022
10:00 a.m. I 2:30 p.m. I 7:30 p.m. daily
Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU
QUARTERFINAL ROUND
Sunday, June 5 - Monday, June 6, 2022
10:00 a.m. I 2:30 p.m. I 7:30 p.m. daily
Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU
SEMIFINAL ROUND
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 I 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12, 2022
2:30 p.m. I 7:30 p.m. daily
Bass Performance Hall
FINAL ROUND
Tuesday, June 14 - Wednesday, June 15, 2022 I 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 17, 2022 I 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18, 2022 I 3:00 p.m.
Bass Performance Hall
AWARDS CEREMONY
Saturday, June 18, 2022 I 7:00 p.m.
Bass Performance Hall
CLOSING RECEPTION
Saturday, June 18, 2022 I 8:00 p.m.