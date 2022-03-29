ANYTHING GOES Comes to The Firehouse Theatre

It's delightful! It's delicious! It's de-lovely! The Firehouse Theatre brings the hilarious shipboard romp Anything Goes to toe-tapping life as the first Mainstage show for the 2022 Season for three weekends in April. A big classic musical with timeless music by Cole Porter, Anything Goes is filled with showtune favorites like "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," "Friendship," "It's De-Lovely" and the title song. The fun is directed by Doug Miller with musical direction by Hans Grim and choreography by Leah Flores and Megan Kelly Bates.

Tickets to Anything Goes, running at The Firehouse Theatre from April 7-24, are $36 for adults, $32 for seniors, and $28 for students and first responders. Saturday matinee performances are $28. There will be an Opening Night Champagne Reception on April 8 at 6:45 PM that will be held on The Firehouse Theatre patio. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

Director Doug Miller states, "I'm thrilled to be directing Cole Porter's classic musical, Anything Goes. This charming, provocative, timeless musical is just what we all need. I believe in the poignancy of Anything Goes and its ability to bring renewed joy to audiences after some trying times. Audiences will be amazed by our fearlessly talented cast and artistic team, and a tap number that will blow the roof off the theatre. I hope you will set sail with us. Bon voyage!"

Billy instantly falls in love with a beautiful girl he meets in a taxi. When he discovers she's boarding the SS American, the same London-bound ship his boss and co-worker Reno are boarding, he sneaks aboard himself. The beautiful girl, Hope, is engaged to a stuffy British aristocrat, Lord Evelyn, but that doesn't stop the love-struck Billy. With the help of other passengers, Billy seeks to shake Reno, whose love he doesn't return, and capture the heart of the girl of his dreams. A hilarious shipboard romp wrapped in one of Cole Porter's most magical scores.