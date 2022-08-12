5TH ANNUAL TBAAL RIVERFRONT JAZZ FESTIVAL Comes to Dallas Next Month

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) presents the 5th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival, Sept 2 - 4 in Dallas, Texas. For three days over the Labor Day weekend, on three stages at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center the Festival will present over 50 of the world's best mainstream, cutting-edge, traditional and contemporary artists including Erykah Badu, Cameo, Dianne Reeves, Boney James, Eric Benet, Avery Sunshine, Hiroshima, Robert Glasper, Incognito, Paul Taylor, Kim Burrell, Spyro Gyra, B.Slade, Cory Henry, Marion Meadows, Arturo Sandoval, J. J. Sansaverino, Bob James, Poogie Bell, Jazzmeia Horn, Michael Lington, Alex Bugnon, Natural Change, Karyn White, Gerald Veasley, Keith Anderson, Nasty Brass Band, Carroll-Simmons-Sparks, Members of DSO, and John McLaughlin Williams.

Grammy Award Winner Erykah Badu and NAACP Image Award Winner Malik Yoba are the Honorary Chairs of the 2022 TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival.

In addition to the extensive and eclectic music offerings, attendees will browse and shop at vendor booths, and experience delectable and diverse food. Produced by TBAAL, the Riverfront Jazz Festival promises to be one of Dallas' annual major attractions for patrons, tourists and Dallas citizens.

"Accessibly located in the center of the country, Dallas is the prime spot for this year's exciting national festival," says Curtis King, founder and president of The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, Inc. (TBAAL). "For the 5th year, this year's TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival feature an array of renowned music artists from around the world where patrons will experience a gumbo of jazz, blues, R&B, soul, pop and neo-soul music. Also, there will be a showcase stage for Promising Young Artists from the Dallas/Fort Worth area schools and music programs in day-long back-to-back performances."