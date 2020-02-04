19th Annual Mardi Gras Texas Style! Returns To Fair Park This Month

The 19th Annual Mardi Gras Texas Style! music festival returns to the Automobile Building inside of historic Fair Park on Saturday, February 22.

Produced by B-Weiss Entertainment Group, the all-day, rain or shine event will feature twenty of Texas country's hottest emerging and established acts on five different stages. Confirmed artists include Josh Abbott Band, Aaron Watson, Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints and more. Festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to enjoy Mardi Gras style eats, beer, and beads. Doors open at 2:00 PM central.

Tickets for Mardi Gras Texas Style! are on sale now and will be available for purchase at the door. General admission tickets prices start at $38.75.

For the ultimate Texas Mardi Gras experience, fans can purchase one of the exclusive VIP packages (starting at $74.50). Amenities include admission to the festival, cocktail service, private acoustic sets, on-site concierge, and more. There are only a limited number of VIP tickets available. VIP ticket holders must be 21 or older.

To purchase tickets and get more info on VIP packages, please visit http://mardigrasdfw.com.





