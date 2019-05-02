'Suite Through The Centuries' Piano Recital Comes to Technopolis 20

The pianists Natalia Lezedova and Nina Ioannidou invite you to a four-hands piano concert that will travel you to Baroque era and will reach the 20th century. The programme includes works by Bach, Schubert, Grieg, Dvorak, Brahms, Saint-Saëns and Khachaturian.

The concert will take place at Technopolis 20, on the 12th of May at 7pm.

Entrance: €10

Reservations are necessary at 70002420 (calls only).

Sponsor: Deputy Ministry of Tourism

Natalia Lezedova (piano) is a graduate of the Musical Faculty of the State Pedagogical University of Russia, and she also has postgraduate studies in "Musical Art" (2012). She attended an advanced training course from the Rimsky-Korsakov St. Petersburg State Conservatory (2013). She is also a laureate of five international competitions, among them: two first prizes as a performer-soloist (Saint-Petersburg and Moscow 2012), winner of the Grand-Prix music festival competition "Severnaya Venetsia" (2012) and first prize laureate as a concertmaster (Music Competition in Performing Arts in St. Petersburg, 2013). In recent years she has arranged many concerts in Cyprus, most of them for charity, and she has collaborated with musicians from Russia, Cyprus, Italy, French, Germany and UK.

Nina Ioannidou was born in Russia. She graduated from Musical University of Stavroupoli in Russia and from the Musical Faculty of the University of Greece. In 2003 - 2004 she took part in the competitions in Athens and won first and second prizes. She has taught and accompanied in Greece and for the last eight years has taught in music schools in Paphos and Limassol.





