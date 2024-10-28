World-Renowned Pianist Emanuel Ax Returns To Soka Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Soka Performing Arts Center will welcome back world-renowned piano virtuoso Emanuel Ax for an extraordinary evening of music. Celebrated as one of today's premier pianists, Ax is acclaimed globally for his profound artistry, exceptional technique, and mesmerizing interpretations. Making his fifth appearance on Soka's stage, Ax promises a truly unforgettable experience. The concert, featuring works by Beethoven, Schoenberg, and Schumann, will take place on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 8 PM.

Emanuel Ax's upcoming performance is part of Soka Performing Arts Center's prestigious Great Pianists Series, the only series of its kind on the West Coast. Each season, the Great Pianists Series brings together the world's best pianists, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience piano artistry at its finest in a venue of unparalleled acoustics. Designed by world-renowned acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota, whose work includes the famed Walt Disney Concert Hall and Tokyo's Suntory Hall, the Soka Performing Arts Center was built specifically for solo piano performances, creating an extraordinary auditory experience and making each concert a truly unforgettable event for music lovers.

Emanuel Ax

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Time: 8PM

Location: Soka Performing Arts Center, Soka University of America, 1 University Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Tickets: $58-$118

Box Office: 949-480-4278 or performingarts.soka.edu

Great Pianist Series upcoming performances

1.25.25 | Shunta Morimoto

2.23.25 | Nikolai Lugansky

3.30.25 | Leif Ove Andsnes

About Emanuel Ax

Ax's career is a testament to his versatility and profound artistry. A GRAMMY Award-winning artist and a Sony Classical exclusive since 1987, he has captivated audiences with his recordings of Beethoven and Brahms, often in collaboration with renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma. His commitment to excellence and innovation in music is further evidenced by his role in the ‘Beethoven For 3' project with Leonidas Kavakos and Yo-Yo Ma, bringing new dimensions to classical music performance and recording.

An artist whose accolades include honorary doctorates and fellowships, Ax's influence extends beyond the concert hall. He has been involved in significant cultural projects, such as contributing to an Emmy Award-winning BBC documentary commemorating the Holocaust. Emanuel Ax's performances are not merely recitals; they are a celebration of his life's journey, filled with passion, history, and the transformative power of music. Join us for an afternoon that promises to be an unforgettable exploration of piano virtuosity and emotive storytelling.

Soka Performing Arts Center is located at 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656. Ticket prices start at $38 and will be available at the Soka Box Office at 949-480-4278 and online at performingarts.soka.edu. Box Office walk-up hours are 12-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and one hour prior to show times on show days.

Comments