VIDEO: Two of the of the Seven Kanneh-Mason Family Members Perform 'In the Bleak Midwinter'
They perform in the Philharmonic Society of Orange County's fall virtual concert series!
This weekend, Segerstrom Center for the Arts shared a video of a performance from 2 of the 7 Kanneh-Mason family!
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello) and Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano) play beautifully together in the Philharmonic Society of Orange County's fall virtual concert series!
Check out our resident companies upcoming line up: https://www.philharmonicsociety.org/calendar/
Watch the video below!
