VIDEO: Two of the of the Seven Kanneh-Mason Family Members Perform 'In the Bleak Midwinter'

They perform in the Philharmonic Society of Orange County's fall virtual concert series!

Oct. 19, 2020  

This weekend, Segerstrom Center for the Arts shared a video of a performance from 2 of the 7 Kanneh-Mason family!

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello) and Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano) play beautifully together in the Philharmonic Society of Orange County's fall virtual concert series!

Check out our resident companies upcoming line up: https://www.philharmonicsociety.org/calendar/

Watch the video below!


