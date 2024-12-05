The Laguna Art Museum Receives $25,000 Donation from The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Laguna Art Museum has received a $25,000 donation from The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Foundation in support of the museum's Every Single One campaign. This donation underscores the foundation's significant impact on Laguna Beach and the global community, championing initiatives that resonate far beyond the local sphere.

The Every Single One campaign is dedicated to raising $1 million to support program expansion, accessibility enhancements and vital operational needs at Laguna Art Museum. Funds raised will drive improvements in educational programs, exhibitions and infrastructure, ensuring the museum continues to serve as a cultural cornerstone in Laguna Beach and beyond.

"We are deeply grateful to all of our generous donors, whose support is instrumental in advancing our mission," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. "Their vision and commitment empower us to continue enriching lives through art and education, ensuring that our programs thrive and reach those who benefit most."

Thanks to the generosity of The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Foundation and numerous other contributors, the Every Single One campaign has hit an extraordinary milestone, raising $100,000 in just one month toward its ambitious $1 million goal. This campaign, launched in November 2024, is one of the most successful initiatives in the museum's history, rallying both long-standing supporters and new donors to invest in the museum's future. While the campaign is bolstered by generous contributions from prominent donors, the museum emphasizes that this initiative depends on gifts of all sizes. From large donations to modest contributions, every gift is crucial to achieving the campaign's vision.

To further accelerate the campaign's momentum, a new $100,000 matching fund is being spearheaded by board president Joe Hanauer, philanthropist Cody Engle and fundraising committee chair Wendy Aird, alongside others who will be announced in the coming weeks. Once fully realized, the fund will match dollar-for-dollar the next $100,000 in contributions, doubling the impact of each gift and accelerating progress toward the campaign's goals. These contributions along with many other dedicated donors demonstrates the community's commitment to the campaign's success in support of the arts.

“The Every Single One campaign is a testament to the power of community collaboration,” said Wendy Aird. “We're inviting everyone who believes in the transformative power of the arts to be part of this movement. While large donations have a profound impact, every contribution—no matter the size—plays a vital role in sustaining and energizing our mission. Every donor is crucial to our success and together, we can all make a difference.”

The museum is excited to offer a variety of donor incentives to show appreciation for supporters at all levels. All donors will be invited to the One In A Million celebration this spring, marking the conclusion of the campaign. Additional incentives include:

A digital art packet for all donors, featuring museum-designed mobile and laptop wallpapers.

A limited-edition print curated by Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee for donations of $10,000 and above, accompanied by didactic information and a personal note from the director.

Further donor recognition and gifts detailed at lagunaartmuseum.org/everysingleone.

The campaign will also feature special guest appearances and sponsors announced throughout its duration, fostering community involvement in the arts.

For more information about The Every Single One Campaign or to make a donation—whether large or small—and have your gift matched, please visit lagunaartmuseum.org/everysingleone or contact the Campaign Director, Charles Stanton, at cstanton@lagunaartmuseum.org. Every contribution moves the campaign closer to its vision of empowering every single visitor and member of the community.

