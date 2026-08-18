THE CRUCIBLE to Open at The Curtis Theatre With The Larking House Theatre Co.
Lizzy McCabe directs a cast including Jaime Tintor, Jessica Schreiber and Thomas Magee at the Brea venue.
The Curtis Theatre, in partnership with The Larking House Theatre Company, has announced the upcoming production of Arthur Miller's critically acclaimed, award-winning play The Crucible, running from September 4th through September 13th, 2026.
Rumors swirl across Salem: women are practicing witchcraft. When a group of young girls begin accusing townsfolk of devilish acts, fear and self-righteousness turn to mass hysteria. Arrests are made, and a frenzy of paranoia and violence follows. Compelled by fear and opportunity, neighbor is pitted against neighbor. The accused are forced to defend themselves against a zealous court unwilling to listen. But the towns' hunger for retribution only grows as arrests and executions amass.
Directed by Lizzy McCabe, Arthur Miller's powerful drama explores themes of integrity, justice, and the dangers of mass hysteria-issues that remain strikingly relevant today in an age of misinformation, public outrage, and the rapid spread of accusations. The production features a powerhouse ensemble of local talent, including Jaime Tintor, Jessica Schreiber, Ava Loren Lopez, Thomas Magee, Lucas T. Matchett, Majd Khdair, Rachel Bailey, Kyle Moore, Enya Pineda, Sophia Gonzales, Sara Davis, Maya Delgadillo, Nick Thompson, Brendan Beach, Phil Brickey, Rose London, Aqeelah Ahmed, Michael J.M. Cañas, Josh Causley, Shelby Perlis.
Ticket Information: Tickets are available now at the Curtis Theatre box office or online at www.CurtisTheatre.com. Given the intimate and powerful nature of this celebrated contemporary play, early booking is highly recommended.
About the Curtis Theatre: The Curtis Theatre, located in the heart of Brea (1 Civic Center Circle, Brea, CA 92821), is a vibrant performing arts center dedicated to providing high-quality entertainment and educational opportunities for the community. Through diverse programming and partnerships, the theatre strives to cultivate a welcoming and inclusive space for artists and audiences alike.
Content Advisory: Some depictions of violence, supernatural elements, mature themes of betrayal and murder, and disturbing imagery may not be suitable for younger audiences. This production uses fog, haze, and flashing light effects.
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