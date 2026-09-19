Video: INTO THE WOODS Marks 40th Anniversary at South Coast Repertory
The Costa Mesa theatre frames the musical's anniversary staging as an intimate, up-close experience for audiences.
INTO THE WOODS is the subject of a new promotional video from South Coast Repertory, highlighting the Costa Mesa theatre's production of the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical as it marks its 40th anniversary. The video describes Sondheim as at 'his finest' and Lapine as 'at his most imaginative,' inviting audiences to experience what happens when familiar fairy tale characters step into the woods and their wishes come true.
The musical features music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Lapine, who directed the original Broadway production, with orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. The story interweaves classic fairy tale figures, including a baker and his wife, a witch, a boy and his cow, a girl in a red cloak and a maiden with long hair, as their individual quests collide once they venture into the woods.
South Coast Repertory's staging is directed by Peter Rothstein and is being presented at the Orange County venue, which the video notes has won a Tony Award. The promotional clip emphasizes the theatre's intimate performance spaces, positioning the production as a chance to see Broadway-caliber storytelling up close four decades after the show first premiered.
The release follows other recent video coverage of the production from the theatre, including an interview with director Peter Rothstein discussing his approach to the material for its 40th anniversary staging.
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