Shawn Colvin & KT Tunstall Will Play Together Onstage In Orange County

The concert stage at Soka Performing Arts Center will come alive with the combined talents of two of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of our time, Shawn Colvin and KT Tunstall on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 8 PM. It promises to be a night to remember, blending the raw, soulful artistry of Colvin and Tunstall for an electrifying musical experience.

Shawn Colvin is a multiple GRAMMY Award-winner with 14 albums to her name. Her entry into the music world was nothing short of remarkable, with her debut album Steady On earning the GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album in 1989. Over the past three decades, Colvin has built a legacy as a captivating performer and a brilliant songwriter with hits like “Sunny Came Home”, “I Don't Know Why” and “You and the Mona Lisa”. Her memoir, Diamond in the Rough, offers a profound glimpse into her life, highlighting the resilience and artistry that have defined her career. In 2016, she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award by the Americana Music Association.

KT Tunstall, the GRAMMY-nominated Scottish musician, made an explosive entrance into the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut album Eye to the Telescope. Known for global hits like “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See,” Tunstall is celebrated for her innovative use of looping technology and her seamless blend of introspective folk and energetic rock. Her recent trilogy of albums, KIN, WAX, and NUT, focuses on the concepts of soul, body, and mind, showcasing her evolution as one of today's most exciting songwriters. Alongside her musical accomplishments, she has expanded her creative horizons into musical theater, currently composing for the adaptation of the cult classic movie Clueless.

Together, Shawn Colvin and KT Tunstall will create an evening filled with heartfelt melodies, engaging stories and unforgettable performances. Attendees can expect to be moved by Colvin's deeply personal and masterfully crafted songs and captivated by Tunstall's dynamic stage presence and innovative soundscapes. This concert is set to be a unique and memorable experience, blending their talents for a soulful and spellbinding performance.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are available now. For more information and to purchase, visit:

https://www.soka.edu/soka-performing-arts-center/calendar-events/evening-shawn-colvin-kt-tunstall-together-onstage

About Shawn Colvin

Shawn Colvin is a multiple GRAMMY Award-winning artist known for her evocative voice and finely crafted songs. With a career spanning over three decades, she has released 12 studio albums and 2 live albums, written a critically acclaimed memoir and toured globally. She continues to inspire audiences with her poignant lyrics and captivating performances.

About KT Tunstall

KT Tunstall is a GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter known for her innovative use of looping technology and her ability to blend folk and rock influences. Since her debut in 2004, she has released a series of critically acclaimed albums and has made significant contributions to both the music and theatre industries.

Soka Performing Arts Center is located at 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656. Ticket

prices start at $38 and will be available at the Soka Box Office at 949-480-4278 and online at performingarts.soka.edu.



Box Office walk-up hours are 12-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and one hour prior to show times on show days.

About Soka Performing Arts Center

Soka Performing Arts Center is now in its thirteenth season of presenting the best of live performances on its extraordinary stage and is located on the campus of Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California. The 1,032-seat concert hall features world-class acoustics designed by Yasuhisa Toyota, acoustic designer of noted performance venues like Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Suntory Hall in Tokyo. Designed to truly reflect the university's commitment to sustainability, the concert hall and adjacent Maathai Hall (featuring a black box theatre and dance studio) have been built to Gold LEED standards and feature vegetated green roofs. Photo voltaic cells on the Soka Performing Arts Center roof generate approximately 15% of the facility's electrical needs. More than 800 performances have taken place since the center's dedication on May 27, 2011.

About Soka University of America

Soka University of America is a private, non-profit institution in Aliso Viejo, California. Soka offers a B.A. in liberal arts and an M.A. in Educational Leadership and Societal Change. SUA was founded on the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights, and the sanctity of life. The curriculum, however, is entirely secular. Undergraduates are required to study a non-native language and study abroad for a semester in a country where that language is spoken (the cost is included in tuition). Undergraduates with a family income below $90,000, and who have demonstrated financial need, have their tuition covered by a combination of grants and scholarships from the university, federal and state governments, and private agencies. SUA also offers generous need-based aid to students whose household income is greater than $90,000 as well as scholarship opportunities that are not based on family income.

