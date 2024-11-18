Pageant of the Masters Pays Homage to California Art & Museums In GOLD COAST: TREASURES OF CALIFORNIA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Festival of Arts has announced tickets for the highly anticipated 2025 Pageant of the Masters production, themed “Gold Coast: Treasures of California,” will be available for purchase starting December 1, 2024. This brand new production will lead audiences on a coastal journey, showcasing California's rich history and artistic legacy through “living pictures” that transform iconic paintings and sculptures into live stage art.

“Gold Coast” marks a new chapter for the Pageant, with a theme featuring a collection of masterpieces from California's most prestigious museums and iconic monuments from the state's most recognizable cities. This fresh perspective will re-imagine iconic works from around the Golden State, breathing new life into paintings, sculptures, photographs, and other works of art that capture the state's diverse heritage and scenic beauty. Iconic pieces from the Getty, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Norton Simon Museum, and many other cultural institutions will be re-created with the Pageant's blend of theatricality, storytelling, and visual artistry.

“California is home to exceptional art museums and landmarks, each one offering treasures that tell the story of our state,” shared Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy. Describing her inspiration for this year's theme, she added “After visiting the Hilbert Museum, I felt inspired to celebrate California's artistic contributions and to encourage audiences to explore the gems in their own backyard.”

To select the works in next summer's production, Challis Davy and her team of volunteer researchers spent hours exploring online collections and traveling around the state to view potential works of art in-person. As luck would have it, they didn't need to look too far to find the perfect way to start the show. Susan Hoehn, a longtime Festival of Arts exhibitor and a California native, has been delighting Festival patrons for years with her series of paintings inspired by people-watching at museums. Challis Davy shared “As we were considering the many roles museums play, we thought Susan's artwork was the perfect way to introduce our theme. It'll be exciting to showcase her work on the Pageant stage!”

In addition to Hoehn's paintings, “Gold Coast” will bring to life a variety of California's most celebrated art and historical landmarks. Highlights include Claude Monet's "In the Woods at Giverny" from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and Diego Rivera's striking mural, "Allegory of California," in San Francisco. The Norton Simon Museum will be represented with Edgar Degas' famous bronze sculpture, "Little Dancer, Aged Fourteen." From Hearst Castle, audiences will marvel at Emmanuel Fremiet's gilt bronze "Chariot of Minerva" and the Roman Pool sculptures, designed by Julia Morgan.

These iconic pieces are just part of the unforgettable experience awaiting audiences at the 2025 Pageant of the Masters. Set in the stunning 2,600-seat Irvine Bowl amphitheater, the production will unfold beneath Laguna Beach's starry skies. Featuring live music, captivating narration, and breathtaking illusions, next summer's Pageant will deliver a dynamic and visually stunning performance, bringing together California's rich artistic history and the magic of live theater in a way never seen before.

The 2025 Pageant of the Masters production “Gold Coast: Treasures of California” will run nightly from July 5 through August 29, 2025. Early ticket purchase is recommended, the Pageant is highly sought after and draws art enthusiasts from around the world. Advance tickets go on sale December 1, 2024, starting at $47 (price includes services charges). For updates, follow the Festival on social media @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

Performances will take place nightly from July 5 to August 29, 2025. Tickets start at $47, and may be purchased online at www.PageantTickets.com or by phone at (800) 487-3378.

Comments