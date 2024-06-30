Muck to Present UNSAVORY Exhibit Beginning in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Throughout the history of art, food has been depicted via imagery of culinary delights, as well as social gatherings, sumptuous feasts, and mouthwatering still life representations. Such imagery, however, conveniently keeps viewers ill-informed about the unsettling ways food has been cultivated, exchanged, processed, distributed, and consumed. By intersecting politics, social commentary, and art, curator Jac Alva has painstakingly conceived an unorthodox combination of fine art, photography, low brow imagery, and recycled art, thereby bringing attention to the various destructive aspects of modern and contemporary global food systems. Rich in both esoteric and popular cultural references, “Unsavory” grapples with an array of uncomfortable truths about the consequences of the ways in which we access and consume food. These include economic devastation, social injustices, environmental waste and scarcity. The “Unsavory” exhibition will showcase contemporary artworks from over 15 artists covering a wide variety of unpalatable issues, themes, and topics that challenge our prevailing attitudes towards food consumption.

Artists in the exhibition will include Nathan Myhrvold, Morgan Bukovec, Recycled Propaganda, Jaime “Germs” Zacharias, Ryan Evans, Jackie Amézquita, Francisco Palomares, Glen Martin Taylor, Sangita Pawar, Emily Newman, Jon Feinstein, Matthew Dercole, The Greedy King, Erin Hayde, Tony J. Smith, Oona Bruss, Allison Bergman, Marcelle Sirkus, and Deja Synder.

Events surrounding the exhibit include an opening reception that is free to the public on July 11 at 6pm, a signing with author Allison Bergman and Marcelle Sirkus about their book Food Not Food on Thursday, August 1, a Q&A with artist Tony J. Smith on Thursday August 8, a tasting with Tres Papalote Mezcal, and a family art class day led by curator Jac Alva (dates to be determined).

Unsavory will be on display from July 11 through August 30.

The Muck mission is to celebrate the human spirit through the arts.

Walter and Adella Muckenthaler built the 18 room mansion in 1925 which served as the center of their citrus and nut farming business and their family home for more than four decades. In 1965, their son Harold Muckenthaler donated the mansion and the surrounding 8.5 acres to the city with the proviso that his childhood home be used to provide the public with experiences that stimulate creativity and imagination, while conserving the heritage and architecture of the estate.

In 1999, The Muck Mansion received designation by the National Registry of Historic places.

Though the City of Fullerton maintains ownership, it is managed by The Muckenthaler Cultural Center Foundation and its elected Board of Directors. The City and the Muck enjoy a strong spirit of cooperation in the best interest of our mutual constituents. The Muck produces 100 events annually: concerts in our extraordinary 300 seated outdoor amphitheater, indoor cabaret space, five free-to-the-community Cultural Festivals, our Art gallery exhibits, a lecture series, and occasional film events. The Muck is also a premier wedding venue with Colette's Catering, being the exclusive on-site wedding planners and caterers.

Our education department grew in performance and reach, expanding from one summer day camp to five, including the children on the Autism spectrum, built a world class recording studio and strengthened one of the finest ceramics facilities in the region. Our classes by teaching artists serve 40,000 people each year in facilities for victims of domestic violence, homeless shelters, schools and libraries of Fullerton and prisons in Southern California. We follow Harold Muckenthaler's vision to inspire through the arts.

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center is located at 1201 West Malvern Ave., Fullerton, CA 92833

For more information please visit www.TheMuck.org or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

