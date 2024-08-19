Laguna Art Museum Unveils Latest Exhibition Showcasing New Acquisitions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laguna Art Museum is launching its newest exhibition, Latest and Greatest: New Artworks at Laguna Art Museum, on view beginning August 17, 2024. This exhibition marks a significant milestone in the museum's history, showcasing nearly 50 newly acquired works that reflect its unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting California's rich artistic legacy.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome these new works of art into our collection, thanks to the generosity of our donors,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. “These acquisitions allow us to expand our educational efforts, offering fresh perspectives and interpretations that will engage visitors of all ages, for years to come. The ongoing work of collecting is not just about preserving art; it's about making cultural treasures accessible to all and enriching the lives of those who experience them."

This dynamic collection, which spans over a century of artistic achievement, serves as both a tribute to the museum's benefactors and a celebration of California's vibrant art scene. The exhibition includes works by renowned artists such as Millard Owen Sheets, Woods Davy, Roger Kuntz and Astrid Preston, alongside mid-career talents like Jennifer Gunlock and Robert Standish.

Among the highlights of the exhibition is John Humble's SUNDAY MORNING series, a captivating set of seven photographs that form a mini-exhibition within the larger show. The exhibition also marks the first-time inclusion of works by artists such as John Frost, Grace Carpenter Hudson, Malerie Marder, Patrick Wilson, Rosson Crow and many others into the museum's collection.

In alignment with Laguna Art Museum's mission to enlighten and engage people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience, this exhibition underscores the museum's commitment to acquiring works by artists who have made significant contributions to California's art history. The museum is also dedicated to ensuring gender equity within its collection, actively increasing the representation of women artists.

The exhibition showcases a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, mixed media, film and large-format color photography. Visitors can immerse themselves in the tender beauty of Fannie Eliza Duvall's late 19th-century depiction of roses and the surreal, contemporary vision of Heidi Schwegler's 2024 tamarisk and bronze wood sculpture.

Latest and Greatest is a testament to the museum's ongoing efforts to enrich its collection, made possible through deepened relationships with artists and collectors who share a passion for making art accessible to the public. These generous contributions have transitioned from private collections into the museum's galleries, where they can be appreciated by all.

The opening reception for Latest and Greatest will be held at the museum on October 19 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.

For more information about Latest and Greatest, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

