Kim Eberhardt Brings HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS to Sierra Madre Playhouse

Performances run December 13-22.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
Kim Eberhardt Brings HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS to Sierra Madre Playhouse Image
Singer/actress Kim Eberhardt will return to Sierra Madre Playhouse with Holly Dolly Christmas, a special holiday edition of her acclaimed show Love, Dolly, a heartfelt musical tribute to country legend Dolly Parton that drew sold-out crowds and adoring fans to the Playhouse last year. 

This delightful yuletide version showcases some of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer’s multi-platinum hits that have become beloved holiday classics, among them "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,” "Jingle Bell Rock," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "Have a Holly Jolly Christmas!" 

Eberhardt, who also shares inspiring stories about Dolly’s life and career, says, “The show is my love letter to Dolly.” 

Only six performances are slated: December 13, 14, 15, and 21, at 7:30 pm, with matinee and evening performances capping the run on December 22, at 4 pm and 7:30 pm. The entertaining two-act show runs 90 minutes.




