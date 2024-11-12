Kim Eberhardt Brings HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS to Sierra Madre Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer/actress Kim Eberhardt will return to Sierra Madre Playhouse with Holly Dolly Christmas, a special holiday edition of her acclaimed show Love, Dolly, a heartfelt musical tribute to country legend Dolly Parton that drew sold-out crowds and adoring fans to the Playhouse last year.

This delightful yuletide version showcases some of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer’s multi-platinum hits that have become beloved holiday classics, among them "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,” "Jingle Bell Rock," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "Have a Holly Jolly Christmas!"

Eberhardt, who also shares inspiring stories about Dolly’s life and career, says, “The show is my love letter to Dolly.”

Only six performances are slated: December 13, 14, 15, and 21, at 7:30 pm, with matinee and evening performances capping the run on December 22, at 4 pm and 7:30 pm. The entertaining two-act show runs 90 minutes.

Comments