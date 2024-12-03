Joss Stone to Perform With Pacific Symphony Pops This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pacific Symphony and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Joss Stone will present "Merry Christmas, Love," a special holiday performance showcasing Stone's soulful voice and songwriting talents on December 20-21. The orchestra, led by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, and special guests from Pacific Chorale join in for an unforgettable evening of holiday classics and exceptional artistry capturing the warmth and joy of the season.

Stone, known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, is a modern-day siren with a voice that has been compared to legendary artists like Aretha Franklin. Her debut album, "The Soul Sessions," launched her career in 2003 when she was just 16, and she's since dominated the soul scene with nine studio albums and 15 million albums sold worldwide.

"Joss Stone is an incredibly talented musician with a beautiful voice," said Lopez-Yañez. "For our concert, she will be blending some of her original songs with holiday favorites, making a fun performance of different genres. It will be the first time we are working together, so I am very excited!"

With a career spanning two decades, Stone has been widely recognized for her numerous awards and critical claims. Her commitment to giving back and serving communities globally through the Joss Stone Foundation contributes to her unwavering authenticity and compassion. In this spirit, "Merry Christmas, Love" features a selection of holiday favorites and timeless carols that bring the essence of her character to life and create a remarkable experience for audiences.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joss Stone to Pacific Symphony for what will be a highlight of the holiday season," said John Forsyte president and CEO of Pacific Symphony. "Her unique artistic passion and heartfelt connection with audiences will make for a memorable night of celebrating the joy and spirit of the season."

Taking place Friday-Saturday, Dec. 20-21, tickets to see Joss Stone are $50-$193. This concert is part of Pacific Symphony's 2024-25 Pops Series, which is underwritten by the Sharon J. and Thomas E. Malloy Family and sponsored by PBS SoCal, Avenue of the Arts Hotel, and K-Earth 101 Radio. The December 20 concert is sponsored by Susie and Steve Perry, and Farmers & Merchants Bank. For more information or to purchase tickets call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

About Joss Stone

Joss Stone is a Grammy and Brit Award-winning artist who released her acclaimed debut album, "The Soul Sessions," in 2003, at the age of 16. Over her career, she has released nine studio albums, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide. Stone has performed and collaborated with legendary artists including James Brown, Burt Bacharach, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Sting, Van Morrison, Melissa Etheridge, Jeff Beck, Mick Jagger and Damien Marley, amassing more than one billion streams in the United States alone.

She spent 2014 to 2019 on her audacious Total World Tour, performing with local artists and contributing to charitable projects in more than 200 countries. Her 2022 release, "Never Forget My Love," was her eighth studio album, written with and produced by Eurythmics' Dave Stewart, with whom she also co-wrote music and lyrics for the West End musical "The Time Traveller's Wife."

In 2023, Stone embarked on her 20 Years of Soul anniversary tour, during which she recorded her first live album, "20 Years of Soul - Live in Concert." She followed this with the "Ellipsis Tour" in 2024. Her latest single, "Loving You," was released on August 9, 2024. Stone is currently working on a new studio album, scheduled for release in 2025.

