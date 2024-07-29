Chucho Valdés and Arturo Sandoval To Perform at The Soraya This February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Soraya is sending congratulations to two Jazz at Naz festival artists, Chucho Valdés and Arturo Sandoval.

Both pioneering musicians are in the headlines this month for two incredible lifetime achievements. Valdés was named by the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Fellowship (NEA Jazz Masters) as a 2025 recipient and Sandoval will be celebrated this December at the annual Kennedy Center Honors.

The duo will perform at The Soraya on Feb. 19, 2025, closing out the fourth-annual Jazz at Naz festival in the Great Hall - reuniting and celebrating the 50th anniversary of Irakere, the Cuban band formed by Valdés in 1973.

All Jazz at Naz festival performances are available from anywhere in the U.S. via livestream! Livestreams are $19 per show or all five shows for $54 ($41 savings!). Each is artfully produced with a five camera operation, pre-show content, and complete with backstage artists interviews with our livestream hosts — Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber and educator and jazz performer, Reggie Quinerly. Learn more about the festival and livestream passes here: https://thesoraya.org/en/jazz-at-naz/

About Jazz at Naz:

Long before the 2011 opening of The Soraya, CSUN Jazz Studies was a national standard bearer—winning awards and training the next generation of artists. Since opening its doors, The Soraya has furthered CSUN's profile with a nonstop procession of jazz greats performing in both The Soraya's Great Hall and its innovative Jazz Club.

Now, the annual Jazz at Naz festival has been recognized as one of the best winter jazz festivals on the West Coast as well as the jazz epicenter in Los Angeles. Jazz at Naz has showcased major debuts for emerging artists such as two-time GRAMMY winner Samara Joy and created a home for the world's jazz legends such as John Pizzarelli, Branford Marsalis, Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés, and Charles Lloyd, and turned the spotlight on influential crossover artists such as Bobby and Taylor McFerrin, Diana Krall, Jon Batiste, Gregory Porter, and Herb Alpert and Lani Hall.

The Soraya's main stage with 1700 seats has become home to the Big Band sound with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Christian McBride, The Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Buena Vista Social Club, and Delfeayo Marsalis' Uptown Orchestra.

Its pioneering Jazz Club, a unique and intimate setting for jazz performances complete with food and drink, is built on The Soraya's main stage and has featured a wide breadth of talent, including Terence Blanchard, Gerald Clayton, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Luciana Souza, Antonio Sánchez, Lisa Fischer, Booker T. Jones, and Vijay Iyer.

Since the inception of the festival The Soraya's multi-camera live streaming has expanded availability for audiences around the world. The virtual streams feature behind-the-scenes content and backstage interviews with the artists, in addition to the complete concert.

