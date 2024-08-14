Catalina Museum for Art & History Presents ANN WEBER: 26 MILES 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Catalina Museum for Art & History will present the exhibition Ann Weber: 26 Miles, on view March 23 through August 4, 2024. This remarkable collection brings to life the voyage of Ann Weber's totemic sculptures as they journey across the San Pedro Channel, weaving together an intricate narrative that echoes the historic ballad by the Four Preps.

Renowned for her avant-garde approach, Ann Weber repurposes cardboard to craft monumental sculptures. These sculptures, serving as metaphors for larger psychological and emotional inquiries, breathe a second life into reclaimed packaging. While Weber's use of discarded materials serves as a poignant commentary on contemporary consumerist culture, her works also act as explorations into the delicate interplay between memory and nostalgia, the vulnerability and resilience of Nature, and, ultimately, the multifaceted aspects of the human spirit—encompassing joy, isolation, wonder and inherent potential.

Ann Weber holds a BA in Art History from Purdue University and an MFA from the California College of Arts and Crafts, where she studied under the guidance of distinguished artist Viola Frey. Weber is currently residing and creating in San Pedro, adjacent to the Port of Los Angeles.

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 6-8 pm

Meet artist Ann Weber and explore the exhibition of her monumental sculptures created using repurposed cardboard. At 7 pm, Weber will provide a demonstration on how she makes her sculptures using very basic tools and materials: a staple gun, a box cutter, scissors, and strips of found corrugated boxes.

Mingle with fellow museum members and guests while enjoying wine, beer and other refreshments from the no-host bar. This reception is free to attend but registration is required. Visit the calendar page at CatalinaMuseum.org to register.

Artist Talk: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 7:30-9:30 pm

Weber will host an Artist Talk on July 27 from 7:30–9:30 p.m., where she'll discuss her 50-year art journey, starting from being a potter in upstate New York to living in Los Angeles (San Pedro to be exact), sharing all the adventures she's had along the way.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org.

About Catalina Museum for Art & History

The Catalina Museum for Art & History offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. The museum is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue.

Comments