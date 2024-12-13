American Coast Theater Company Presents 2024 CHRISTMAS CABARET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Coast Theater Company has announced its 2024 Christmas Cabaret, a festive celebration of holiday cheer and musical magic!

The Lyceum Theater's award-winning resident professional theatre company brings back another brand-new holiday cabaret to delight its audiences at the end of 2024! The production is presented in the Lyceum Theater on the Vanguard University campus, beginning December 12, 2024, and running just one weekend through December 15, 2024.

"I could go on and on about these Vanguard alumni and personal friends! They have been such a joy to work with over the years, and I am so grateful and proud to know them and to be a part of their artistic journey!" Director, Susan K. Berkompas

SUSAN K. BERKOMPAS, B.F.A./M.F.A. in Acting and Directing from CalRep; Professor Berkompas has served as Theatre Department Chair for twenty-seven years at VU. She is a member of SDC, SAG, and AFTRA. She is the recipient of the KCACTF Excellence in Education and Gold Medallion Awards and is an alumnus of Directors Lab West. She studied Shakespeare with Sir John Barton at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford. She is the founder and Producing Artistic Director of American Coast Theater Company, and she serves as the Theatre Arts Department Chair at Vanguard University, where she teaches acting and directing courses and directs shows. Sue has directed over one hundred shows such as Othello, The Boys Next Door, Metamorphoses, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Crucible, Kiss Me Kate, Bullshot Crummond, and Life Without Parole. She has played various roles including Gertrude (Hamlet), Eleanor (The Lion in Winter), Blanche (A Streetcar Named Desire), Kate (All My Sons), Kate (Taming of the Shrew), Joy (Shadowlands) and Edith/Edie (Gray Gardens), and Amanda in The Glass Menagerie. www.SusanBerkompas.com

Music Directed by Steven Amundson; Choreographed by Logan Eliza and ensemble; Set Designed by Jim Huffman and Sarah Snow; Costumes by Lia Hansen; Lighting Designed by Nathan Gall.

Band includes Steven Amundson (piano)

Cast includes Luke Desmond, Logan Eliza, Rezia Landers, Elijah Munck, Leilani Munck, and Micah Munck.

Crew includes Jim Huffman (Technical Director); Yasmine Reid (Stage Manager); Bethany Thomas (Assistant Stage Manager); Nathan Gall (Master Electrician/Sound Technician); Bethany Thomas (Light Board Operator and Box Office).

Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); Natalia Isabel Elizalde (Theatre Manager Assistant); Linda Isabela Rendon (House Manager); Natalia Isabel Elizalde, Amanda Fagan, Julia Flores, & Leilani Munck (Marketing Assistants).

This production is suitable for ages six and older. All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $22 for general admission and $18 for seniors, children, college students and groups. Tickets may be purchased at www.vanguardtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145. The performance dates and times are December 12, 13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 14 and 15 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information about Vanguard University, visit www.vanguard.edu; for additional information about the Theatre Department visit www.vanguard.edu/theatre.

