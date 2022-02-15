Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program Commissions All Previous Winners Of The Young Native Playwrights Contest

The Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program believes deeply in the creative abilities of every writer who has won the Young Native Playwrights Contest. That is why we have decided to offer a $500 mini-commission to each of the eight previous contest winners. Each of these incredible writers will be creating a new ten-minute play on the subject matter of their choosing and all of these plays will be showcased in an online event on April 9th.

"Over the years, these writers have stunned us time after time, with the wide range of their artistry," commented YIPAP Executive Director Madeline Sayet. "These playwrights represent not only many Native nations, but also many genres and styles. We can't wait to see what these writers come up with next, and are so happy to be able to offer them this professional opportunity to continue their work. It's only a matter of time before more theaters start to recognize the strength of their voices."

The eight writers are: Reed Adair Bobroff, Charli Fool Bear, Dillon Chitto, Everett Ray George, Tara Moses, Isabella Madrigal, Nick Martin, and Drew Woodson.