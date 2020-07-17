Write Your Screenplay With Katie Torpey's Zoom Class At The Ridgefield Playhouse Beginning August 18

Did weeks in quarantine wake up your creativity? Are you done watching Netflix and other online streaming platforms and thinking to yourself, "I can do that!" Is there a movie idea tucked away in your head that you've always wanted to write? Well, right now is the perfect time to write that screenplay. Once Hollywood fully reopens in the next few months, it will need original content.

In this 6-week "Write Your Screenplay" Zoom class, Award winning screenwriter Katie Torpey will teach you how to turn your story idea into a well-told, formatted screenplay that you can sell to Hollywood. The class will take place on Tuesday evenings, August 18 through September 22 from 7 - 9pm.

Students will learn the basics of screenwriting, storytelling, story structure, script format, theme, plot, characterization, dialogue and conflict. You will flesh out your story idea into a well-mapped out screenplay and walk away with the tools and confidence to write the movie you've always wanted to write. Just think - you may be the creator of the next Netflix hit movie!

Katie Torpey is an award-winning Screenwriter / Filmmaker with an MFA from UCLA School of Film and Television. She has sold several screenplays, written for television, and worked for numerous studios and networks. Her original screenplay The Perfect Man was released in theaters in June 2005 starring Hilary Duff Heather Locklear and Chris Noth . The following year, her romantic comedy, "On the Other Side," hit theaters in Bollywood and was a big hit. She wrote and directed the independent film Truth About Kerry shot in Ireland starring Stana Katic (Castle), which was released in April 2012. She also co-created Mother Up! an animated TV series about motherhood starring Eva Longoria . It was one of Hulu's first original TV shows and premiered in 2013-14 and ran for 13 episodes on Hulu and City TV in Canada. Her latest screenplay Spaghetti Park is in pre-production. Katie is currently developing several TV shows, a digital writing product for students, and adapting her memoir into a screenplay to direct. Katie lives in CT on a lake and loves giving back to the community. For more information on Katie's career and life or to contact her directly, visit her website www.katietorpey.com

To register for classes ($325) call the box office at 203-438-5795 or visit our website ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Scholarships available through the generosity of the Beth and Bruce Becker Scholarship Fund.

