Windham Theatre Guild To Hold Limited Auditions For THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Roles available include Brad, Dr. Scott, Columbia, and Phantoms.

By: Aug. 21, 2024
Auditions for select roles in this year's Windham Theatre Guild production of "The Rocky Horror Show" will take place on Monday, August 26th and Tuesday, August 27th from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, located at 779 Main Street, Willimantic, CT.

Roles available:

Brad, Dr. Scott, Columbia, and Phantoms (Ensemble)

Please prepare to sing from the following songs if you would like to audition for a specific role (piano accompaniment will be provided):

•Brad - Damn It Janet (and/or his verse from Floor Show "It's beyond me...")

•Columbia - her verse from Floor Show ("It was great...")

•Dr. Scott - Eddie's Teddy

•Phantoms - Any of the above or Over at the Frankenstein Place

All folks auditioning should be prepared for singing, movement, and cold reads regardless of desired role. Auditioners do not need to attend both nights of auditions.

**Show dates are October 25th and 26th**

Please email avathedirector@gmail.com with any additional questions.



