Westport Country Playhouse and Bank Of America Mark 20-Year Partnership

Bank of America's latest sponsorship at Westport Country Playhouse is 'Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical.'

Mar. 24, 2023  

In order to stage its productions every season, Westport Country Playhouse relies on more than ticket revenue alone. In fact, only about 40% of the theater's budget is covered by box office sales. The remaining 60% is contributed by individuals, foundations, government and corporations.

A supporter of the arts throughout Southern Connecticut, Bank of America is the Playhouse's longest-standing Corporate Production Sponsor, a partnership that spans 20 seasons. Dedicated to building cultural understanding through the arts, Bank of America believes that cultural institutions, from museums to theaters, play a key role in enriching local communities.

"Ensuring that the theater arts continue to flourish in Southern Connecticut is critical for engaging local communities and expanding our horizons through powerful performances and stories on stage," said Bill Tommins, President, Bank of America Southern Connecticut. "The Westport Country Playhouse is a local gem and valued community partner. As returning Corporate Production Sponsor (for our twentieth year), we look forward to seeing this season's impact on newcomers and seasoned theatergoers alike."

Bank of America's latest sponsorship at Westport Country Playhouse is "Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical," winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical, from April 11 through April 29. The musical revue is an exciting new vision directed and choreographed by Jeffrey L. Page, a Broadway director and choreographer for Beyoncé. Page's production received a "Critic's Pick" in The New York Times when it played Barrington Stage Company in Massachusetts last summer. The versatile, five-member cast features a contestant from "X Factor" and "The Voice" and two finalists from "American Idol."

With a score of 30 songs primarily composed by Fats Waller, the musical revue is a tribute to the Harlem Renaissance and the jazz, blues, and swing music of the 1920s and 1930s. The tunes of Fats Waller will energize, enlighten, and entertain as well as provide insight into a vibrant time in American history and music.

"The Playhouse is extremely proud of our partnership with Bank of America, celebrating its 20-year milestone," said Gretchen Wright, interim managing director. "Together we have produced memorable productions, including 'In the Heights' and 'Man of La Mancha' in recent years. The mutual support has helped the Playhouse increase our visibility in the community, achieve visionary artistic goals, and enrich the cultural mark we make here in Connecticut."

Wright noted, "While many corporations withdrew community grants and partnerships during the peak of the pandemic, Bank of America made a point to continue supporting the Playhouse. For that we are extremely grateful."

"Ain't Misbehavin'" is conceived by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby, Jr. Co-producers are Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA, and Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, NY. The play is recommended for age 12 and up. Running time is approximately two hours with one intermission.

More info on "Ain't Misbehavin'" at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/aintmisbehavin/

All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse) and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).



