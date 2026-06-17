Westport Country Playhouse Reveals 2026 Woodward Internship Class

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Westport Country Playhouse has announced its 2026 Joanne Woodward Internship class of four theater career aspirants who will enhance their professional skills and gain on-the-job experience working directly with Playhouse senior staff from June through July. The four interns were selected from 79 applicants.

Named in honor of actress, director, and the Playhouse's former artistic director, the Joanne Woodward Internship program is one of the nation's preeminent theater training opportunities for emerging professionals. Internships have formed a vital part of the Playhouse's mission since the 1940s. Among the alumni of the Playhouse's program is composer Stephen Sondheim.

Westport Country Playhouse's 2026 Woodward Internship class includes Nick Bates, production intern, arts administration major at Wagner College; Rebecca Brown, marketing intern, advertising and public relations major at Marist University; Leah Fosbrook, development intern, theatre administration major at Ithaca College; and Julia Orr, artistic/education intern, theatre directing and public advocacy double major at Belmont University.

In addition to immersive work in their respective departments, interns attend seminars featuring a variety of guest speakers. Interns receive a living wage stipend and nearby housing.

2026 Woodward Internship sponsor is the White Barn program of the Lucille Lortel Foundation. 2026 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. Media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization.

The complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

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