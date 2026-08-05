SILLY DILLY SONGS to Bring Family Concert to Westport Country Playhouse

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Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities Series will present 'Silly Dilly Songs,' an interactive, laugh-filled concert based on author Alan Katz's bestselling parody book series for children, on Saturday, August 22, at 4 p.m.

Featuring more than 20 tunes, the high-energy performance invites audiences of all ages to sing along, laugh out loud, and join in the fun. Packed with clever parodies, infectious melodies, and family-friendly humor, the show promises an entertaining afternoon that will delight children and adults alike.

''The Silly Dilly Concert' joyously brings the songs in my nine bestselling 'Silly Dilly Songbooks' to life onstage,' said Katz, now a resident of Milford, Connecticut, after 30 years in Weston.

'My first songbook, 'Take Me Out of the Bathtub and Other Silly Dilly Songs,' turned 25-years-old in May. It's full of funny, kid-friendly parody songs to tunes that families already know, for example, 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star' becomes 'Stinky, Stinky, Diaper Change'.

'My other Silly Dilly titles feature songs about sports, manners, holiday fun, and even potty training!,' added Katz. 'I hope everyone will join the fun; they'll be able to laugh along--and sometimes, sing along--with the three incredibly talented performers - my son David Katz, Emerson Fischer, and Carson Timmons.'

Alan Katz has written 50+ highly acclaimed books for kids, many of them written at The Westport Library, including 'Take Me Out of the Bathtub,' 'Where Did They Hide My Presents?,' 'Got Your Nose!,' 'Oops!,' 'Zooloween,' the 'Lieographies and Society of Substitutes' series, 'The Funniest Joke Book Ever for Kids,' and 'The Funniest Animal Joke Book Ever for Kids.' Katz is also a six-time Emmy-nominated writer for TV series including 'The Rosie O'Donnell Show,' the Grammy Awards and the Tony Awards, animated shows including 'Taz-Mania,' 'Pinkalicious,' and 'Goof Troop,' numerous trading card sets, theme park shows, and network specials.

David Katz is a graduate of the Hartt School of Music. He is a passionate theater maker with a love for collaboration. Credits include executive producer of over 600 episodes of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson's 'Stars in the House' streaming series, and producer and technical director for the Seth Concert Series and Seth Broadway Cruises. Katz has also served as stage manager of TheaterWorks USA's 'The Magic School Bus' national tour, and stage manager for the 2022-2025 Eugene O'Neill Cabaret and Performance Conference. He is currently the manager of talent development at the Bushnell in Hartford, where he focuses on nurturing young talent and expanding educational opportunities for youth. As a visual storyteller, he has designed and implemented multiple livestream systems and works as a freelance videographer and livestream producer. Onstage, his favorite roles include Peter in the Off-Broadway company of 'Pinkalicious,' John Randall in 'Double Helix' at Goodspeed Opera House, Seymour in 'Little Shop of Horrors,' and Gangster #1 in 'The Drowsy Chaperone.' He performed in many shows at Weston High School.

Emerson Fischer is a graduate from The Hartt School. Her recent credits include 'The Bodyguard,' 'The Prom,' and 'Legally Blonde' at The Palace Theatre; 'The Children's Hour' at Hartford Stage; and 'The Great Emu War' at Goodspeed.

Carson Timmons is a Colorado native. Some of his favorite past roles include Olaf in 'Frozen' at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Robert Martin in 'The Drowsy Chaperone' at The Hartt School, Action in 'West Side Story' at OFC Creations Theatre Center, and Ensemble in 'A Christmas Carol' and 'The Winter's Tale' at Hartford Stage Company.

Tickets are $30. Recommended for ages two through eight; running time is approximately 60 minutes.

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