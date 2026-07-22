STAND UP & LEARN to Launch Stand-Up Comedy Program for Kids at Westport Country Playhouse

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Westport Country Playhouse has announced registration is underway for “Stand Up & Learn,” a stand-up comedy program for kids ages 12 through 16, with an emphasis on writing comedic stories and bits. The program will run Monday through Thursday, August 3 - 6, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., culminating in a private performance for family and friends on Thursday, August 6, at 5 p.m. Maximum class size is 12 students.

“Stand Up & Learn” is the first stand-up comedy program developed for school-aged children. Comprised of a series of lessons using video and interactive worksheets, the program engages students in creative writing, communication, and critical thinking as well as team and confidence building.

Program fee is $295, covering four two-hour classes, materials, and complimentary tickets to the private performance. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.

“Stand Up & Learn” founder and director is Kevin Flynn, an award-winning actor, writer, producer, host, and comedian. Starting out as a professional soccer player, Flynn made the transition to stand-up comedian by winning the prestigious Boston Comedy Riot. Since that time, Flynn has gone on to make numerous television and film appearances as a comedian and actor. He was in “The Heartbreak Kid” with Ben Stiller; “Me, Myself and Irene” with Jim Carrey; “Osmosis Jones” with Bill Murray; “The World's Greatest Beer Run” with Russell Crowe and Zac Efron; and HBO's “Sex and the City,”

In 1996, Flynn was the host of The Discovery Channel's “Go for It,” an extreme outdoor adventure show where he swam with sharks, jumped out of airplanes, and scaled dangerous peaks. The show led him to create his first one-man show, “The Go for It Guy,” which won the Best of Fest at the Boston Comedy Festival and HBO's U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen. Flynn is currently touring nationally with his latest one-man show, “Fear of Heights—A Very Funny Phobia.” He is also the founder and executive director of the Nantucket Comedy Festival.

For “Stand Up & Learn details and application, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/standupandlearn/

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