THE BILLY JOEL LEGACY Tribute Tour Will Come to the Warner Theatre in September

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The Billy Joel Legacy: A Tribute Experience national tour will visit The Warner Theatre on September 25, 2026, for one performance only at 7:30pm. From the acclaimed creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story and The Life and Music of George Michael, this all-new concert experience celebrates one of the most influential singer-songwriters in music history through faithful live performances, stunning multimedia, and the remarkable stories behind the songs that have created generations of fans.

Created and directed by Dean Elliott, The Billy Joel Legacy: A Tribute Experience is more than a concert. Through live performances, cinematic multimedia, and captivating storytelling, audiences will journey through the defining moments of Billy Joel's life to discover the people, places, and experiences that inspired some of the greatest songs ever written.

"The music of Billy Joel has an incredible ability to connect with audiences across generations," says creator and director Dean Elliott. "Whether you grew up with these songs or you're hearing them for the first time, they tell stories that feel deeply personal. We wanted audiences to experience the journey behind the music and celebrate one of the greatest songbooks ever written."

Audiences will sing along to beloved classics including "Piano Man," "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," "New York State of Mind," "Uptown Girl," "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)," "Vienna," "We Didn't Start the Fire," and many more. Enhanced by multimedia projections and theatrical storytelling, the production celebrates the songs that defined generations while revealing the stories that made them timeless.

Billy Joel has sold more than 160 million records worldwide, won six GRAMMY Awards, and been inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is also the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

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