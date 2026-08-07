MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Open This Month at Elm Shakespeare Company

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Elm Shakespeare Company will invite audiences back to Edgerton Park in August for one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, Much Ado About Nothing, running August 20 through September 6, 2026, everyday except Mondays at 7:30pm.

Directed by Benjamin Curns, this fresh outdoor production transports audiences to the hopeful days immediately following World War II, when communities longed to gather again, celebrate together, and imagine a brighter future. Set amid the optimism of the period, Elm Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing begins with dancing in the streets, returning soldiers, and the promise of new beginnings. Benedick arrives proclaiming he'll never fall in love, while Beatrice greets him with wit as sharp as a rapier. Their battle of words unfolds against a joyful community eager to celebrate peace—until rumor and deception threaten to tear everything apart.

The production reflects the same spirit of innovation and community engagement that earned Elm Shakespeare Company the New Haven's prestigious Arts Award for reimagining what a classical theatre can be in the 21st century. Through bold artistic choices, free professional performances, groundbreaking education programs, and year-round community initiatives, the company continues to redefine how Shakespeare can inspire, connect, and serve contemporary audiences.

'Much Ado About Nothing reminds us that communities are defined not by whether conflict arises, but by how people choose to respond,' said director Benjamin Curns. 'Set just after the end of the war, this production asks what it takes to rebuild trust, restore joy, and find our way back to one another.'

The production features members of Actors' Equity Association Gregory Phelps as Benedick and Christina Acosta Robinson as Beatrice, Veda Baldota as Hero, Amrith Jayan as Don Pedro, Elizabeth Daingerfield as Dogberry, James Keegan as Leonato, Gracy Brown as Antonio, and Sarah Bowles as Ursula and Feeble, and an accomplished company of local performers along with the Elm Shakespeare's Apprentice Company.

Behind the scenes, the production is supported by an accomplished creative team including choreographer Madaleyna Gugliotti, set and props designer Colleen Callahan, Costume Designer Heidi Hanson, lighting designer Jamie Burnett, conceptual sound designer Nathan A. Roberts, and Production Stage Manager T. Rick Jones.

For more than three decades, Elm Shakespeare Company has transformed Edgerton Park into one of New England's most cherished outdoor theatrical experiences, bringing thousands of audience members together each summer. Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, family, and friends for an evening of professional theatre beneath the stars.

These FREE performances take place August 20 through September 6, 2026, every night except Mondays, in Edgerton Park located at 70 Cliff Street. Live music begins at 7:30 p.m., with the play starting at 8:00 p.m. Admission is free, and no tickets or reservations are required. A suggested donation of $30 helps support Elm Shakespeare's mission of keeping professional theatre accessible to everyone. Audiences are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics and to arrive early—the best viewing locations are typically claimed by 6:30 p.m.

ABOUT ELM SHAKESPEARE COMPANY

Elm Shakespeare Company brings people together through Shakespeare to celebrate our shared humanity and build community. Through professional productions, innovative education programs, and year-round community engagement initiatives, Elm Shakespeare creates spaces where audiences of all ages can experience joy, connection, and meaningful conversation.

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