Westport Country Playhouse Reveals 2024 Woodward Internship Class

Westport Country Playhouse has revealed its 2024 Joanne Woodward Internship class of four theater career aspirants who will enhance their professional skills and gain on-the-job experienceworking directly with Playhouse senior staff from June through July. The four interns were selected from nearly 75 applicants.

Named in honor of actress, director, and the Playhouse’s former artistic director, the Joanne Woodward Internship program is one of the nation’s preeminent theater training opportunities for emerging professionals. Internships have formed a vital part of the Playhouse’s mission since the 1940s. Among the alumni of the Playhouse’s program is composer Stephen Sondheim.

Westport Country Playhouse’s 2024 Woodward Internship class:



Ahnecia Gary, marketing intern, is a 2024 graduate of the University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, with a B.S. Entrepreneurship. She is from Stamford, CT.

Kiley Snobeck is the development/fundraising intern. From Farmington, MN, she will graduate from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, in December with a B.A. in Theatre Art, English Writing, and a minor in Business.

Jessi Stier, artistic and engagement intern, from New Jersey, graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA, in 2021, with a B.A. in Theatre, minor in Entrepreneurship.

Matt Thompson, production intern, is from the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas. He is majoring in Philosophy and Theater at Penn State, class of 2025.

In addition to immersive work in their respective departments, interns attend seminars featuring a variety of guest speakers. Interns receive a living wage stipend and housing in Fairfield.

2024 Woodward Internship sponsors include Jodi and Bill Felton, Lucinda E. Knuth, and Emil and Toby Meshberg, with support from the White Barn program of the Lucille Lortel Foundation.2024 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. Media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.

