Westport Country Playhouse Presents Family Festivities Musical ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER, AND FRIENDS

Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities will present the new musical, "Rosie Revere, Engineer, and Friends," which spotlights the STEM curriculum, focusing on science, technology, engineering, and math.

Produced by TheaterWorksUSA, the show is based on the books "Rosie Revere, Engineer"; "Iggy Peck, Architect"; and "Ada Twist, Scientist" by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts. Performances will be on Sunday, March 13, at 1 and 4 p.m. The shows are appropriate for grade K through 4 and run approximately one-hour in length. Tickets are $20 each.

"We are thrilled to welcome children and their families back to the Playhouse for this wonderful show," said Jenny Nelson, the Playhouse's Roz and Bud Siegel director of education and community engagement. "We look forward to inspiring children through the art of live theater in 2022 and beyond."

"Rosie Revere, Engineer, and Friends" takes the audience to Ms. Greer's classroom to meet three inquisitive, out-of-the-box thinkers. Rosie Revere has big dreams; Iggy Peck has a relentless passion for architecture; and Ada Twist's curiosity can drive her teacher crazy. On a field trip gone awry, they are faced with the ultimate test of their problem-solving skills that can only be conquered with teamwork.

"Rosie Revere, Engineer, and Friends" is written by Lauren Gunderson, the most-produced living playwright in the U.S., with music by Brian Lowdermilk, and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan. The original creative team includes direction by Peter Flynn and choreography by Marcos Santana, who will direct and choreograph Westport Country Playhouse's production of the pop/rock musical, "Next to Normal," April 5 through April 23. Orchestrations are by Lloyd Kikoler, original music direction by Dan Garmon, set design by Anne Mundell, and costume design by Jenifer Caprio. Tour direction is by Dev Bondarin; tour choreography is by Keith Kuhl.

TheaterWorksUSA, the producing company, has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1962, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 130 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's "Frozen"), Jerry Zaks ("The Music Man"), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("Dear Evan Hansen"), Joe Iconis ("Be More Chill"), Daphne Rubin-Vega ("Rent"), and Kathleen Chalfant ("Angels in America"). In addition to touring 11 family productions around the country, TheaterWorksUSA's highlights include the Broadway production of "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," and the world premieres of two New York Times Critic's Picks, "Dog Man: The Musical" and "The Pout-Pout Fish." To learn more, visit www.TWUSA.org.

Support for the 2022 Education Program comes from the Eunice and David Bigelow Foundation; The David and Geri Epstein Foundation; George A. and Grace L. Long Foundation; Adolph and Ruth Schnurmacher Foundation, Inc.; and Roz and Bud Siegel.

All artists, titles, dates, and times are subject to change.

All audience members ages five and above must present proof of vaccination and booster. All children under the age five must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult and provide a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours of the performance. Everyone must wear a mask at all times while inside Westport Country Playhouse. For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety/

Everyone in the audience requires a ticket. For more information and tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, Tuesday through Friday, 12 to 6 p.m.