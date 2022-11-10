Westport Country Playhouse Board of Trustees Announce Managing Director Resignation

The Board of Trustees of Westport Country Playhouse announce the resignation of Michael Barker, managing director, effective November 1, 2022, in the following statement:

"We are proud of what Michael Barker accomplished as Playhouse managing director, along with Mark Lamos, artistic director, and the staff, in Michael's six years here, particularly the expansion of our education programming, his work with the League of Resident Theaters (LORT), engaging staff and coordinating with the Board for our introduction of EDI at the mission level, and leading the Playhouse through the pandemic. We wish Michael the best in his future endeavors.

"Our 2023 season has been announced and we are looking forward to making it a fun and interesting one, bringing some joy to a community that might need it! The theater world is changing, and we are excited for the vibrant energy that the Playhouse is showing with its new Board members, new EDI director, new works, mobile theater, Script in Hand playreadings, family programming, and our long-range plans."

From Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director, "Michael Barker has been a terrific partner to me during his tenure at the Playhouse, and his leadership qualities and insights have proved invaluable. I was especially grateful for his thoughtful, brave, and steady hand as we navigated some of the most challenging times in American Theater history. Along with our staff and trustees, I wish him all good things for his new beginning. We'll miss him."

The historic Westport Country Playhouse recently completed its 92nd season, with the 2023 five-production season scheduled to begin in April.