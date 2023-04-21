Warner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS TERENCE BLANCHARD'S CHAMPION, April 29

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Terence Blanchard's Champion at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage). A complimentary lecture by Alan Mann, Artistic Director, The Opera Theatre of CT, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Warner Theatre Atrium (10:55 am).

For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180. Six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard brings his first opera to the Met after his Fire Shut Up in My Bones triumphantly premiered with the company to universal acclaim in 2021-22.

Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith's older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer's estranged mother, and mezzo- soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagan. Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for Blanchard's second Met premiere, also reuniting the director-and-choreographer team of James Robinson and Camille A. Brown.

The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season includes Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts's The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni on May 20, and finally, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.

Complimentary lectures will be held two hours prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A. The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.