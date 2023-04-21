Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Warner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS TERENCE BLANCHARD'S CHAMPION, April 29

A complimentary lecture by Alan Mann, Artistic Director, The Opera Theatre of CT, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Warner Theatre Atrium.

Apr. 21, 2023  
Warner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS TERENCE BLANCHARD'S CHAMPION, April 29

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Terence Blanchard's Champion at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage). A complimentary lecture by Alan Mann, Artistic Director, The Opera Theatre of CT, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Warner Theatre Atrium (10:55 am).

For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180. Six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard brings his first opera to the Met after his Fire Shut Up in My Bones triumphantly premiered with the company to universal acclaim in 2021-22.

Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith's older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer's estranged mother, and mezzo- soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagan. Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for Blanchard's second Met premiere, also reuniting the director-and-choreographer team of James Robinson and Camille A. Brown.

The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season includes Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts's The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni on May 20, and finally, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.

Complimentary lectures will be held two hours prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A. The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season is generously supported by Nancy R. Wadhams.




Education @ the Warner Announces MINI CREATORS Program For Infants and Young Children Photo
Education @ the Warner Announces MINI CREATORS Program For Infants and Young Children
Education @ the Warner announces MINI CREATORS, a free program for children ages birth-5 years and caregivers, Wednesday mornings at 11 - 11:45 am, May 3 - June 21, 2023. MINI CREATORS sessions will take place in the Warner Theatre's new Warner Club at 80 Main St. in Torrington, CT.  
Connecticut Lyric Opera Brings Mozarts DON GIOVANNI To New Britain, Hartford, New London & Photo
Connecticut Lyric Opera Brings Mozart's DON GIOVANNI To New Britain, Hartford, New London & Middletown
Mozart's Don Giovanni, considered to be one of the greatest operatic works in the classical repertoire, will receive a gripping production by Connecticut Lyric Opera (CLO) in partnership with the Connecticut Virtuosi Orchestra.
FUSE Theatre CT Presents FALSETTOS Photo
FUSE Theatre CT Presents FALSETTOS
.FUSE Theatre of CT presents William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony-winning musical Falsettos for six performances only June 3-11 at Bregamos Theater in New Haven, CT. Falsettos is described as, “hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique - a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitzvahs, baseball and AIDS.'
Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Pu Photo
Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts 'The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Puppet Building and Video Production'
As part of the 2023 Spring Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Puppet Building and Video Production on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7 p.m.

