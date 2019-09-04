Warner Theatre Announces Daytime Performances For Young Audiences Series

Sep. 4, 2019  

Throughout the school year, the Warner Theatre presents special curricular-based Daytime Performances for youth on the Main Stage. The Daytime Performances for Young Audiences Series is generously sponsored by the Union Savings Bank Foundation. Productions this year include Disney's FROZEN JR. in February, JUDY MOODY AND STINK and CLICK, CLACK MOO in March, and ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER in May.

These productions are a wonderful way to bring the excitement and education of live theatre into the hearts and minds of young students. With excellent cross-curricular connections and engaging story lines, our Daytime Performances for Young Audiences Series is certain to delight schoolchildren of all ages while providing terrific learning opportunities as school field trips. Please note these productions are for school aged children accompanied by an adult only.

To purchase tickets for your group, call Janet Elliot at 860-489-7180 x 115.



