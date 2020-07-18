WTG Launches Theatre Strong Campaign

Like many businesses across the country, the Windham Theatre Guild has heeded the calls of the leaders, cancelling all performances to ensure the safety of their patrons, staff, actors, crew, and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic. WTG is a small non-profit with no paid staff but they do have fixed costs that are unavoidable. The theatre has had generous support from Berkshire Bank, who has provided relief on the rent. Yet, the loss of all revenue during these troubled times will deal a significant financial blow to the Theatre, jeopardizing the theatre's future viability.

Based on the reality we are all dealing with, the theatre's membership campaign is a little different this year. Since WTG does not know when it will be able to gather together for a production on stage, the theatre is skipping the standard coupons and offering a THEATRE STRONG silicon wristband for donations of $25 or more. This campaign was developed by a community theatre in Oregon to encourage financial support of community theatre as well as to provide a way to keep the theatre community physically connected while the stages are dark.

If this small investment is made by all patrons, it will help to insure the future of the Windham Theatre Guild. All donors of $25 will receive a wristband and the sincere appreciation of the WTG Board for your contribution toward keeping your community theatre strong. For those that are able, higher donation levels are encouraged and you can share additional wristbands with friends and family.

To donate go to https://www.windhamtheatreguild.org/.

