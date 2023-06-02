WORKIN' FOR A LIVIN' - The Huey Lewis And The News Tribute Show is Coming to Cheney Hall in July

WORKIN' FOR A LIVIN' - THE ULTIMATE Huey Lewis & THE NEWS TRIBUTE is coming to Cheney Hall on Friday, July 14 at 7:00 PM.

Huey Lewis & The News dominated the music charts throughout the 80's, churning out song after chart topping song... In this high-energy concert, experience the same electrifying energy and passion that made Huey Lewis & the News one of the most beloved bands of the decade.

Featuring iconic hits such as The Power of Love, Hip to Be Square, and The Heart of Rock & Roll.

The songs, the sound, and look - all make this one night you won't ever forget. When Workin' For A Livin' hits the stage, the 80's are alive and well!

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Cabaret Seating: $35

General Section:

Center Section: $28

Left or Right Sections: $18

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

Click Here