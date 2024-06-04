WOODY SEZ to be Presented at At TheaterWorks Hartford in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorks Hartford, under the leadership of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, presents WOODY SEZ: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie, devised by David M. Lutken with Nick Corley, Darcie Deaville, Helen J. Russell, and Andy Teirstein. This infectiously fun musical portrait of Woody Guthrie returns to TheaterWorks Hartford from July 13-28, 2024.

Legendary folk hero Woody Guthrie defined an American era of social consciousness and political expressions with songs like “This Land is Your Land.” He transformed the folk ballad into a vehicle for social protest and observation, paving the way for musicians such as Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Bruce Springsteen, and more. Woody comes to life in this joyous, toe-tapping musical portrait that captures the heart and spirit of America's great folk troubadour and tells the story of Woody's incredible journey.

Featuring four amazingly talented actor-musicians, Sam Sherwood (Woody Guthrie), David Finch, Megan Loomis, and Helen J. Russell, performing over 25 of his classic songs - discover why Woody's considered the “patron saint of American rebelliousness” and how his legacy defined an American era of consciousness and expression that is alive and palpable today.

From Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, “We are excited to bring back WOODY SEZ 10 years later for this fun, summer event! Our audiences are in for an awesome treat. The cast is incredibly talented. The story is quintessential American history seen through fresh eyes. It's exhilarating, thought provoking, and heartwarming.”

The additional creative team for WOODY SEZ includes Luke Cantarella (set design), Jeffrey Meek (costume design), Seth Reiser (lighting design), and Tom Kosis (stage manager).

Performances of WOODY SEZ will take place July 13–28, 2024 at TheaterWorks Hartford's historic home, located at 233 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT. The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm.

Tickets are priced at $35-50. All tickets can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.

Hootenanny Sundays are back! Unstructured and free flowing jam sessions with the cast. Sunday July 14, 21, and 28 after the show. Patrons are encouraged to bring their favorite instruments and play along with the cast. Free of charge, show attendance not required.

Please visit twhartford.org for more information.

Comments