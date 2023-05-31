WONKA EXPRESS Announced At Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium, July 6

​The Warner Theatre, Naugatuck Railroad, and Fascia’s Chocolates present a special event for the whole family surrounding the iconic film, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory!

The WONKA EXPRESS will take place on Thursday, July 6 and feature a chocolate-making workshop at Fascia’s Chocolates, dinner on the train ride into downtown Torrington, and a film screening of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in the Warner’s Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage).

Popcorn will be available for purchase at the Warner from the Nutmeg Fudge Co. Passengers will receive a commemorative chocolate bar, four of which will contain a GOLDEN TICKET good for a special chocolatier experience at a later date!

Tickets for the full experience are available at rmne.org.

Schedule:

4 pm – All aboard the Naugatuck Railroad for the Wonka Express! The train departs from Thomaston. Seating is limited to 175.

4:30 pm - The first stop is Fascia’s Chocolates in Waterbury! Patrons can try their hand at making their own chocolate with expert chocolatiers.

5:30 pm – The train departs from Fascia’s Chocolates and makes its way to downtown Torrington! Patrons will be treated to dinner on the train.

6:30 pm – The train arrives at downtown Torrington stop, and patrons will take a stroll to the Warner Theatre for the screening of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

7 pm – Film screening

9 pm – Train departs from Torrington.

Cost:

Coach $45 Per Passenger

Lounge $69 Per Passenger

Make A Bar at Fascia’s $10

Popcorn $2

For more information, please visit rmne.org or Click Here.

Join the expedition visiting legendary Candy Man Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder) in a splendiferous movie that wondrously brings to the screen the endlessly appetizing delights of Roald Dahl’s classic book. Coated with flavorful tunes and production design that constantly dazzles the eye, this effervescent musical never fails to enchant young and old. On a whirlwind tour of Willy’s incredible, edible realm of chocolate waterfalls, elfish Oompa-Loompas and industrial-sized confections, a boy named Charlie (Peter Ostrum) will discover the sweetest secret of all: a generous, loving heart. And you’ll rediscover the timeless magic of a delicious family classic.

The Naugatuck Railroad is owned by the Railroad Museum of New England, a 501c3 not for profit organization. The original Naugatuck Railroad was chartered in 1845 with operations beginning in 1849, bringing rail service to the Naugatuck River Valley. Since 1996 the Railroad Museum of New England has been operating Historic passenger trains between Waterbury and Torrington.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT’s Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts.

Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts’ mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: Click Here.