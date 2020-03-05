Voice Coach Samantha Cole and Emmy-Winning Producer A.J. Gundell Bring Music Workshop to Ridgefield Playhouse

=Celebrity Voice Coach Samantha Cole and Emmy Award-winning musician/producer Andy Gundell present a professional one-day workshop at The Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday, March 22 from 11am - 5pm.

This workshop is for music artists who wish to learn about performing, vocal technique, proper mic use, songwriting, recording, licensing, as well as getting tips on marketing and promotional secrets from music industry insiders. Guest speaker, Dave Novik, Exec. VP of A & R for Sony, RCA, Universal will be available for questions and answers during the afternoon session. This event is part of our Classes @ The Playhouse Series and Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Whole New You Series, with support from Reliance Merchant Services. Scholarships are available through the generosity of the Beth and Bruce Becker Scholarship Fund.

During this one day "music camp" students will participate in a songwriting circle, get tips on audio engineering and gear, and program tips for a home studio. Students will come away with the knowledge of how to set up, market and release their own project.

The Morning Session will focus on Professionalism in the Do-It-Yourself Age, featuring: Sing Like A Pro Breathing techniques, singing, performance and voice care; individual demo performances on mic with professional feedback; Write Like A Pro Songwriting intro-overview basics of song form, structure, lyric/melody/chords/rhythm; individual option to demo a song in progress and receive professional feedback based on introductory elements.

The Afternoon Session will focus on recording, featuring: Record Like A Pro DAW recording in the digital age; setting up and running your own rigs; and a Q & A with our expert on-site engineer and demo DAW rig; sample recording, and a live demo session. Additionally, the afternoon session will include: Manage Your Music Business Like A Pro Music Business 201; take your introductory skills to the next level of success in the digital age; licensing, releasing, marketing, promotion, artist development; and an Expert Panel with Samantha, A.J. and Dave Novik, Exec. VP of A & R for Sony, RCA, Universal.

Samantha Cole is a multi-talented singer, songwriter and performer turned vocal coach and talent manager. Cole was discovered by Universal Music's Doug Morris and Daniel Glass, and promptly signed to Universal Records. She co-wrote eight of the songs for her self-titled debut album, produced by an all-star team of hit-makers: David Foster, Nile Rodgers, Richard Marx and Rhett Lawrence. The album spawned the Top 40 single "Happy With You." The follow-up single, "Without You" (written by Cole and Foster), soared to #1 in Asia and was later covered by "American Idol" stars Kimberly Locke and Clay Aiken. She is also known for her top 5 global hit, "Luv Me Luv Me," in which she is featured with international superstar Shaggy. Cole has toured with Backstreet Boys, Shaggy and 98 Degrees and has collaborated with Boyz II Men, Robin Thicke, Diane Warren, Bon Jovi and Aerosmith songwriting teams, and more. She was also signed to EMI Publishing as a songwriter.

13-time Emmy Award-winner, A.J. Gundell thinks of himself as a musical and audio mid-wife: "I'm here to help deliver your baby," he states. A musician, composer, songwriter, music producer, engineer and sound designer, Andy songs have been recorded by country recording artists Kathy Mattea, Crystal Gayle, and Don Williams.

For tickets ($150-$200) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





