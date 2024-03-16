Video: Johnny Reid & Matt Murray and Director Mary Francis Moore Discuss MAGGIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maggie co-creators Johnny Reid & Matt Murray and Director Mary Francis Moore discuss the inspiration for the title character in this brand-new musical here!

The production is set to run at Goodspeed from August 23rd through October 20th, 2024.

The musical features book by Johnny Reid & Matt Murray, music by Johnny Reid, Matt Murray & Bob Foster, lyrics by Johnny Reid & Matt Murray, music Direction by Adam Souza, music Supervision by Bob Foster, choreography by Emily Jane Boyle, and is directed by Mary Francis Moore.

A Scottish mother’s unbreakable love for her three sons is tested in an inspirational new musical about family bonds and changing times. After suffering the unthinkable loss of her husband, Maggie must rely on her strength, sense of humor and fiercely loyal friends to protect her family from a harsh world. Spanning over 20 years, a hardscrabble working class life blossoms with a soul-stirring pop-folk score. A generation of courageous mothers is celebrated in this rousing U.S. premiere!