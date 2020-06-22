Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: 'Kansas City' From Goodspeed's 2017 Production of OKLAHOMA!

Goodspeed has released a new Staff Pick video, featuring Kansas City from Oklahoma!

"I loved 'Kansas City' because it was a happy song and made me smile every time I heard it. Even several years later I find myself singing it out of the blue!" - Shanna Lisitano, Assistant Box Office Manager.

Check out the video below!

The cast of Goodspeed's 2017 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! includes Kelly Berman, Samantha Bruce (Laurey), Rebecca Brudner, Terry Burrell (Aunt Eller), Morgan Cowling, Aaron Patrick Craven, Lauren Csete, Matthew Curiano (Ali Hakim), Mark Deler, Matt Faucher (Jud Fry), Tamrin Goldberg, Rhett Guter (Curly), Tripp Hampton, Olivia Nicole Hoffman, Gizel Jimenez (Ado Annie), Kate Arrington Johnson (Gertie), Howard Kaye (Ike), C. Mingo Long (Andrew Carnes), Morgan McCann (Cord), Andrew Ryan Purcell, Alex Ringler, Marco Antonio Santiago, Alex Stewart, Jake Swain (Will Parker), and Madison Turner.

