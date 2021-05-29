VIDEO: Watch a Preview For Goodspeed Musicals' GOODSPEED BY THE RIVER Series

Beginning June 8, Goodspeed by the River returns bigger and better than ever. The summer-long series offers a variety of musical events under a big tent alongside the iconic Goodspeed Opera House.

From classic rock concerts to evenings with Broadway performers to concert presentations of new musicals, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Check out a preview below!

Learn more at https://www.goodspeed.org/goodspeed-by-the-river.

The lineup includes:

Turn Back Time: Ben & Dee Rock the 70s 80s and Beyond

(June 10 - June 20) Singer-songwriter Ben Clark (The Circus in Winter) and Wicked's Dee Roscioli are back together at Goodspeed and ready to rock the tent with an acoustic set full of hits. Classic rock takes center stage with songs from the Eagles, Beatles, Bonnie Raitt and Elton John. Throw in a few mashups like You're No Good/Heard it Through the Grapevine along with songs from Ben's latest musicals and you'll get an eclectic jam to celebrate the first live event of the summer!

Ambassador of Love: a Celebration of Pearl Bailey

(June 22 - July 18) Spend a joyful evening with Broadway and Goodspeed favorite, Rashidra Scott (Anything Goes), as she celebrates the one and only Pearl Bailey. Scott gives a powerhouse performance belting the songs that made Pearl Bailey famous and sharing the stories behind them. It's a lively tribute packed with favorites like "St. Louis Blues," "Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart," "Legalize My Name" and many more for all to enjoy.

Ambassador of Love: a Celebration of Pearl Bailey has Music Direction by Michael O. Mitchell and is Directed by T. Oliver Reid

Bennett & Babs: The Songs of Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand

(June 23 - July 4) Broadway favorites Jackie Burns (Wicked) and Joe Cassidy (Waitress) take the stage in tribute to two of the greatest performers of our time - Barbra Streisand and Tony Bennett. In an evening filled with classics like "The Way We Were", "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and "Don't Rain on My Parade", you'll also be enchanted by the stories behind the music. Song after song, hit after hit, Bennett & Babs is a love letter to the American Songbook.

Together Again: Max & Celeste Sing Their Broadway Favorites

(July 7 - July 18) Stars of Goodspeed's hit new musical Passing Through reunite for an exciting evening of song featuring musical theater favorites from the Golden Age to Sondheim to recent Tony-winning hits. Max Chernin and Celeste Rose tell their story of how two random roommates became lifelong friends whose lives continually bring them Together Again. This upbeat evening of Broadway tunes is an ode to the special and unique bond that only best friends share.

Johnny and The Devil's Box: In Concert

(July 22- August 1) Wielding his fiery fiddle, composer/performer Douglas Waterbury-Tieman is joined by Annabelle Fox and a sizzling bluegrass band for a concert version of the foot-stompin' new musical Johnny and the Devil's Box. Everything is on the line when Johnny - the best fiddler around - is challenged to a battle of the bows by the devil himself. With one foot in the Georgia Mountains and one foot in the Grand Ole Opry these songs will stir your soul.