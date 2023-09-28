VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12

The 12 runs Sept 8th through Oct 29th, 2023 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Get a first look of the cast of THE 12 in action at T he Goodspeed in East Haddam.

Jerusalem. The disciples are in disarray. Torn apart by the unthinkable death of their leader, see how twelve ordinary individuals come together to create one of the most powerful movements ever known. Filled with power and passion, The 12 is a universal story of love and how each of us must eventually navigate the loss of whatever we hold most dear.

The cast includes Etai Benson, Matt Caplan, Brandon J. Ellis, F. Michael Haynie, Mel Johnson Jr., Wonza Johnson, Kelvin Moon Loh, Rob Morrison, Kyle Scatliffe, Wesley Taylor, Gregory Treco, Akron Lanier Watson, Adrienne Walker, and Aurelia Williams.

The 12 has Book & Lyrics by Robert Schenkkan Music & Lyrics by Neil Berg Direction & Scenic Design by John Doyle Music Supervision & Orchestrations by Greg Jarrett Music Direction by Adam Souza Costume Design by Ann Hould-Ward Lighting Design by Japhy Weidman




