VIDEO: In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage

On stage October 12th through November 5th, 2023.
Go inside rehearsals for Hartford Stage's production of Pride And Prejudice with all new rehearsal video.
It’s about time for the Bennet sisters to get married, only the independent and outspoken Elizabeth isn’t keen on the idea. Meanwhile, the proud and mysterious Mr. Darcy keeps appearing in the Bennet social sphere, sparking conflict and marital questions. Might a change of heart be in the cards for Elizabeth?
In this playful adaptation, Kate Hamill bends tradition and social conventions. It is a truth universally acknowledged that this Pride and Prejudice is not to be missed.
The cast: Sergio Mauritz Ang (Mr. Bingley / Wickham / Mr. Collins) Madeleine Barker (Mary / Miss Bingley) Renata Eastlick (Lizzy) María Gabriela González (Jane / Miss de Bourgh) Zoë Kim (Lydia / Lady Catherine) Carman Lacivita (Mr. Darcy) Anne Scurria (Mr. Bennet / Charlotte Lucas) Lana Young (Mrs. Bennet)
The creative team: Playwright: Kate Hamill Director: Tatyana-Marie Carlo Choreographer: Shura Baryshnikov Scenic Design: Sara Brown Costume Design: Haydee Zelideth Lighting Design: Aja M. Jackson Original Music & Sound Design: Daniel Baker & Co. Wig Design: Earon Nealey Vocal and Dialect Coach: Jennifer Scapetis-Tycer Fight Director and Intimacy Coordinator: Teniece Divya Johnson Casting: Alaine Alldaffer Production Stage Manager: Anaïs Bustos Assistant Stage Manager: Theresa Stark
Videos
