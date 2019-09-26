Transgender Woman Tells Her 2nd Act Story October 29 At Palace Theater

Stanger in the Mirror is the next presentation on October 29 in the Palace Theater's 2ND ACT series featuring the personal story by Jillian Celentano, a Transgender woman.

Celentano 58 of West Haven, will relate how at age 55 she came to a decision to transition from male to female and how it has transformed her life.

Growing up, the person staring back in the mirror was not her...it was a stranger. She will share her personal journey of starting life over again as her authentic self by discussing her challenges, hardships and victories. Since transitioning, she has become an advocate for the transgender community and speaks at various venues, including: conferences, universities and medical centers. Celentano has returned to college to obtain her Master's degree in Psychology to become a counselor for the LGBTQ+ community, and recently finished an internship at the Yale Gender Program.

A Q & A session will follow her presentation.

The 2ND ACT series may be purchased in its entirety, as a five-presentation option, individually or by adding on Lampanelli's show. All presentations with the exception of Lampanelli's include light a pre-show meal and are held in the intimate space of the Poli Club on the venue's second floor. A cash bar will be available. Sponsors are the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute @ UCONN Waterbury, PEAK Physical Therapy and the Village at East Farms. Tickets can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St.

Part inspirational, aspirational, experiential and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite the audience member's own imaginations and a desire to become part of a growing community of 2ND ACTers!

All the presenters have a personal story to relate that will inspire others as they share how they pursued a passion, dream or championed a cause after the age of fifty.





