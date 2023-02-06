Tony-Winner Nikki M. James, Jenn Colella, Hugh Panaro and More Join Legacy Theatre 2023 Sunday Broadway Concert Series

Broadway comes to Branford! The full lineup of Broadway stars has been announced for Legacy Theatre's 2023 Sunday Broadway Concert Series - an intimate afternoon concert experience featuring names from the biggest shows on stage today - and the impressive slate of performers does not disappoint. The award-winning talent fresh from the Great Bright Way will entertain Legacy audiences with songs and stories brimming with NYC style, right here on the shoreline!

The series kicks off on February 26 at 2pm with Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, recognized for her star turn as Nabalungi in The Book of Mormon. James is also known for her performances in productions such as Broadway's LES MISERABLES (Eponine) and All Shook Up (Lorraine), as well as La Jolla Playhouse's The Wiz (Dorothy), for which she won the 2006 Craig Noel Award. James is accompanied by singer/songwriter, pianist, and musical director, Nate Buccieri.

Max von Essen, Tony nominee for An American in Paris, performs on Sunday, March 5 at 2pm. Connecticut audiences will recognize him from his lauded performance as Julian Marsh in 42nd Street at the Goodspeed Opera House last season. Von Essen is joined by Grammy-winning composer and famed musical director, Billy Stritch. Their concert, titled, "Call Me Old Fashioned," embraces a love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook, from the Gershwins to Lerner and Loewe, from An American in Paris to Jersey Boys.

Eden Espinosa takes the Legacy stage on Sunday, April 2 at 2pm. Espinosa is most known for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, as well as in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and for her performance as Maureen in the closing company of Rent on Broadway. Espinosa was Daniela in Kennedy Center's In The Heights, and also portrayed Anita in West Side Story for the BBC PROMS at the Royal Albert Hall. Most recently she originated the role of Tamara De Lempicka in the world premiere of Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival, directed by Rachel Chavkin. Espinosa is joined by producer, composer, conductor, and pianist, John McDaniel.

Jenn Colella, iconic for her Tony-nominated portrayal of pilot Beverley Bass/Annette and others in Broadway's smash-hit musical, Come From Away, performs Sunday, May 7 at 2pm. Her performance in Come From Away garnered Colella her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway production of the show. Colella is a Grammy Award-winner for her work on the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording, and she just ended a sold-out run in SUFFS as Carrie Chapman Catt at The Public Theatre, for which she garnered an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. McDaniel joins Colella on the keys as musical director.

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Orfeh takes the stage on Sunday, June 25 at 2pm. Orfeh most recently starred as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway (Broadway.com Audience Choice Award). Other iconic Broadway credits include Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Broadway.com Audience Award), Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm, and Footloose. She is accompanied by composer, arranger, and musical director, Steven Jamail.

Closing out the 2023 Broadway lineup on Sunday, July 2 at 2pm is none other than the Phantom himself, Hugh Panaro. Panaro is perhaps best known for having played the coveted role of the Phantom in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, including the 25th Anniversary production. He made his Broadway debut in the original production of LES MISERABLES as Marius, the role he originated in the First National Company. Panaro recently starred as the title role in the New York production of Sweeney Todd, and was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance in the title role of Elton John's Lestat, based on Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles. McDaniel joins Panaro as musical director in the final performance of the series.

Subscriptions and tickets for Legacy's 2023 Sunday Broadway Concert Series, with new lower ticket prices, are on sale now through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. Weekly Box Office hours can be found online. Subscription packages include all six concerts, with a Flex Pass option that allows you to pick and choose four concerts for the price of three. Livestream tickets start as low as $20 for viewers unable to attend the in-person concert. The 2023 Sunday Broadway Concert Series is generously sponsored by Jana and Tom Shea, with media sponsorship by WMNR Fine Arts Radio and WSHU Public Radio.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks continue to be recommended, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized daily.

For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Info@LegacyTheatreCT.org. @LegacyTheatreCT