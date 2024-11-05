Tony Award- Winner J. Harrison Ghee And Seth Rudetsky To Perform This Saturday At Bell Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Saturday, November 9 – for one night only - SiriusXM radio host Seth Rudetsky brings his Big Fat Broadway LIVE! concert series to Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel, N.J., featuring J. Harrison Ghee, the Tony Award-winning star of Some Like It Hot.

This up-close and personal concert is a mix of the greatest hits from Ghee’s Broadway career plus intimate, behind-the-scenes stories, coupled with Rudetsky’s funny, insightful and revealing questions. The series continues with Krysta Rodriguez on December 7 and Adam Pascal on March 8.

Ghee first captivated Broadway with their appearance as Lola in the Cyndi Lauper musical Kinky Boots. In 2023, Ghee won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical for the role of Jerry/Daphne in Some Like It Hot, becoming one of the first two openly nonbinary actors to claim the award (sharing the distinction with Alex Newell, who won for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for their performance in Shucked).

Most recently, Ghee starred as Lady Chablis in the world premiere of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, alongside Tom Hewett and Sierra Boggess. The musical, inspired by John Berendt's non-fiction novel, has a book by MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient and Pulitzer Prize finalist Taylor Mac and music and lyrics by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown.

“J. is a literal triple threat - such a fantastic actor AND singer AND dancer!” said Rudetsky, who has played piano for more than a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera and is currently the afternoon host on SiriusXM’s ‘On Broadway’ channel.

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil will be transferring to Broadway in 2025. Although a cast announcement has not been formally announced, Rudetsky has his fingers crossed that Ghee will star in the show’s upcoming Broadway run.

“Catch them at Bell Theater before they win their second Tony Award!” he said.

Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Live! offers the chance to see Tony Award-winning performers up close and personal without the hassle and expense of a trip to New York City and as a bonus, there is plenty of free parking. The series continues on December 7 with Krysta Rodriguez (The Addams Family, First Date, Into the Woods), who returns to Broadway in April in the long-awaited adaptation of the television musical Smash. On Saturday, March 8, Seth Rudetsky welcomes Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida, Memphis) to Bell Theater.

Bell Theater is located at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd, Holmdel, N.J. (Monmouth County) on the ground level. Tickets are $50 and $65; VIP tickets are $85 and include front row access and post-show reception with the artists. To purchase tickets, call 732-531-9106, ext. 14 or visit https://www.belltheater.org/seth-rudetsky-with-j-harrison-ghee.

Comments