TheatreWorks New Milford Will Premiere CASH ON DELIVERY This Month

Opening night is on Friday May 12 and continues for three weekends until Saturday May 27.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals Photo 1 Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed
Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13 Photo 2 Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13
BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend Photo 3 BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend
GREASE Is The Word As Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production Photo 4 Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production of GREASE

TheatreWorks New Milford Will Premiere CASH ON DELIVERY This Month
TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Michael Cooney's hilarious British farce, Cash on Delivery, directed by Gene Golaszewski and featuring Joel Michael, Marnie D'Uva, Patrick Kelly, Ron Malyszka, Jeffrey Rossman, Kristin Aug, Joe Harding, Kimberly Marcus, Gale Alexander, and Laura O'Brien..

This fast-paced farce concerns a con artist who has duped the welfare authorities for years by claiming every type of benefit for the innumerable people he claims live at his address. He's sent scrambling when welfare investigators show up and he is forced to prove all of his boarders are in fact real.

Opening night is on Friday May 12 and continues for three weekends until Saturday May 27. Show times on Fridays and Saturdays are 8:00 pm with a matinee at 2:00pm on Sunday May 21. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.

Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday May 18 at 8:00 pm. RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.

All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)

Reservations can be made online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

Westport Country Playhouse Announces Departure Of Artistic Director Mark Lamos In January Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Announces Departure Of Artistic Director Mark Lamos In January 2024

Mark Lamos will step down as Westport Country Playhouse artistic director after 15 seasons, effective January 15, 2024.

James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS Photo
James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS

James Roday Rodriguez (“A Million Little Things,” “Psych”) & The Legacy Theatre will present the world premiere of Masters of Puppets, written by Laurence Davis*, directed by Gabe McKinley. It will begin its limited run at The Legacy Theatre on Thursday, May 25, and run through June 11, 2023. 

Pantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In Milford Photo
Pantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In Milford

Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s award-winning, professional not-for-profit theatre company has announced its 2023-24 season including family favorites, a new panto and an exciting original musical comedy.

Palace Theater Waterburys Year-End Bash Returns Next Month Photo
Palace Theater Waterbury's Year-End Bash Returns Next Month

The party at the Palace is back and everyone is invited! Waterbury's Palace Theater celebrates the successful end of the 2022-2023 theatrical season on June 9th from 6:00 pm – 11:30 pm, when the Year-end Bash returns to Connecticut's most elegant theater. Fun is in the spotlight with an evening of live music, dancing on the stage, complimentary beer and prosecco tastings, a laser light show, and lavish food stations.


More Hot Stories For You

Westport Country Playhouse Announces Departure Of Artistic Director Mark Lamos In January 2024Westport Country Playhouse Announces Departure Of Artistic Director Mark Lamos In January 2024
James Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETSJames Roday Rodriguez and Legacy Theatre Present The World Premiere Of MASTERS OF PUPPETS
Pantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In MilfordPantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In Milford
Palace Theater Waterbury's Year-End Bash Returns Next MonthPalace Theater Waterbury's Year-End Bash Returns Next Month

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fun Home
Brookfield Theatre (12/01-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls
Loos Center for the Arts (5/12-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Horszowski Trio
Music Mountain (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Barefoot in the Park
The Capitol Theater (5/11-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Opera House Players (5/05-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dali Quartet & Vanessa Perez, Piano
Music Mountain (9/10-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE CURTIS BROTHERS
Music Mountain (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American String Quartet
Music Mountain (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden
ACT of Connecticut (5/18-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 3X3 One Man Show Festival
Brookfield Theatre (10/06-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU