TheatreWorks New Milford Will Premiere CASH ON DELIVERY This Month

TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Michael Cooney's hilarious British farce, Cash on Delivery, directed by Gene Golaszewski and featuring Joel Michael, Marnie D'Uva, Patrick Kelly, Ron Malyszka, Jeffrey Rossman, Kristin Aug, Joe Harding, Kimberly Marcus, Gale Alexander, and Laura O'Brien..

This fast-paced farce concerns a con artist who has duped the welfare authorities for years by claiming every type of benefit for the innumerable people he claims live at his address. He's sent scrambling when welfare investigators show up and he is forced to prove all of his boarders are in fact real.

Opening night is on Friday May 12 and continues for three weekends until Saturday May 27. Show times on Fridays and Saturdays are 8:00 pm with a matinee at 2:00pm on Sunday May 21. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday May 18 at 8:00 pm. RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.

All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)

Reservations can be made online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.