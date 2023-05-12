TheatreWorks New Milford Will Premiere CASH ON DELIVERY This Month

Opening night is on Friday May 12 and continues for three weekends until Saturday May 27.
This fast-paced farce concerns a con artist who has duped the welfare authorities for years by claiming every type of benefit for the innumerable people he claims live at his address. He's sent scrambling when welfare investigators show up and he is forced to prove all of his boarders are in fact real.
Opening night is on Friday May 12 and continues for three weekends until Saturday May 27. Show times on Fridays and Saturdays are 8:00 pm with a matinee at 2:00pm on Sunday May 21. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.
Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday May 18 at 8:00 pm. RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.
All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)
Reservations can be made online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.
|Fun Home
Brookfield Theatre (12/01-12/16)
|Mean Girls
Loos Center for the Arts (5/12-5/13)
|Horszowski Trio
Music Mountain (6/25-6/25)
|Barefoot in the Park
The Capitol Theater (5/11-5/13)
|The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Opera House Players (5/05-5/21)
|Dali Quartet & Vanessa Perez, Piano
Music Mountain (9/10-9/10)
|THE CURTIS BROTHERS
Music Mountain (8/19-8/19)
|American String Quartet
Music Mountain (7/30-7/30)
|The Secret Garden
ACT of Connecticut (5/18-6/11)
|3X3 One Man Show Festival
Brookfield Theatre (10/06-10/22)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW