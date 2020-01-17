TheatreWorks New Milford Will Open CONSTELLATIONS in February

On February 21st, TheatreWorks New Milford will open the thought-provoking drama, Constellations.

How might the smallest change in our life dramatically alter its course? Playwright Nick Payne's brilliant love story explores Marianne & Roland relationship and all of its infinite possibilities. This exploration of love, science, heartbreak and hope raises the question - what is the difference between destiny and choice? Note: Due to subject matter and language, it is not recommended for children.

The cast features Matthew Benjamin Horowitz of New Haven, CT and Heather Haneman of Dover Plains, NY. It is under the direction of Viv Berger of Middlebury, CT.

Constellations runs Fridays and Saturdays from February 21st through Saturday March 7 with one Sunday matinee on March 1. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday February 27th at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis (unreserved).

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.

TheatreWorks has been awarded "Best Small Theater in Connecticut" by Connecticut Magazine (2017), Best Community Theater in Connecticut (2014), and is a recipient of the Northwest CT Arts Council CultureMAX Award. They are a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.

Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford.





