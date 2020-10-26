Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theatre Artists Workshop Announces THE TAWLIGHT ZONE

Premieres October 28, 2020 at 8pm.

Oct. 26, 2020  

Theatre Artists Workshop's annual fundraising performance will be presented virtually and will feature original and reimagined works written, directed, and performed by Workshop Members. This virtual event is in place of TAW's annual spring & fall festivals, which were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING AND LIMITED ON-DEMAND VIEWING

  • Premieres October 28, 2020 at 8pm (EST)
  • Viewing window ends at 8:00 on November 1 (EDT)

Recommended for ages 13+ (strong language, adult situations)

Closed Captioning will be available on the Youtube video. Visit https://www.taworkshop.org to purchase tickets.

Narrated by Brian J. Carter*

Featuring:

"Hotel Du Vin" by Teresa Fogel, starring Randye Kay*, Dan Remmes*, Emilie Roberts*

"I'm Leaving You" by Fran Dorf, starring Eileen Lawless

"Zoomhilda" by Andrea Lynn Green, starring A.M. Bhatt, Andrea Lynn Green*, and Gina Pulice

"The Attic Next Door" by Rosemary Foley, starring Carolyn Marble*

"Writer's Block" by Laura Thoma, starring Dawn Vanessa Brown*

"Winning" by Mariah Sage, starring Sachi Parker and Susan Jacobson*

"Broken" created by and starring Susan Jacobson*

"Louretta's Tale" from Boccaccio's The Decameron, adapted by Patsy Moss, starring Norman Allen*, Larry Greeley*, Jim Gordon*, Sean Hannon*, and Emilie Roberts*

And a scene from Shakespeare's Richard III, starring Norman Allen* and Mariah Sage*

Tickets On Sale now at taworkshop.org

*appears courtesy of Actor's Equity Association and Theatre Authority

 


